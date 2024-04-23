National

After Ghazipur, Now Landfill In Gurugram Catches Fire

As per reports, the fire department has reached the spot and no casualties have been reported so far.

PTI
Ghazipur Landfill Fire Photo: PTI
A massive fire broke out at Bandhwani landfill in Haryana's Gurugram on Tuesday a day after the blaze in Delhi's Ghazipur landfill hit headlines.

Ghazipur landfill fire

The Ghazipur landfill site is continuing to emit thick plumes of smoke, more than 24 hours after a fire started, causing breathing troubles to the local residents.

The Delhi government has instructed its environment department to provide a comprehensive report on the fire's causes and a strategy to avoid similar incidents at such locations during the summer.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi stated late at night that 90 per cent of the fire has been put out, with approximately 40-50 small isolated flames still present in the 3,000 sqm area affected by the fire.

Ghazipur Landfill Fire Rages On; - PTI
Ghazipur Fire: Delhi Police Files FIR As 'Poisonous' Smoke Billows From Landfill Site

BY Outlook Web Desk

The municipal authority stated that it has implemented a dual strategy to put out the fire, which involves utilizing inert and construction and demolition (C&D) waste to control the fire, and deploying fire trucks to extinguish the flames.

"Around 600 MT of inert and C&D waste was used to extinguish the fire. Sixteen excavators, two bulldozers and six fire tenders were pressed into service to stamp out the fire. Sprinklers are continually working to ensure that no dust or ash is spread in the neighbourhood," the statement said.

