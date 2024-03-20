Ayodhya to Use Herbal, Skin-Friendly Colours This Year For Ram Lalla

Ayodhya is gearing up for a special and eco-friendly Holi celebration this year, with Ram Lalla set to enjoy skin-friendly gulal made from Kachnar flowers at his new temple.
Devotees believe that Kachnar was Ayodhya’s "state tree" in Treta Yuga, adding historical and cultural significance to this unique celebration.
A team from the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Botanical Research Institute (CSIR-NBRI) has crafted this special gulal for the occasion.
In addition to Kachnar flower-based gulal, another herbal variant made from flowers offered at Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur will be available, offering fragrances of lavender and sandalwood.
Ajit Kumar Shasany, Director of CSIR-NBRI, presented these herbal Holi colours to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Shasany highlighted the efforts of the chief minister in respecting heritage and preserving tradition, stating that the herbal gulal was developed especially for Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, drawing inspiration from these endeavours.
Kachnar, considered Ayodhya's state tree in Tretayuga, holds medicinal value in Ayurveda with its anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, and anti-fungal properties, as explained by Shasany. Moreover, these herbal colours have been rigorously tested and deemed completely safe for human skin, being free from harmful chemicals like lead, chromium, and nickel.
Unlike chemically prepared gulal available in the market, which may cause allergic reactions and skin damage, the herbal gulal produced by CSIR-NBRI offers a safe and eco-friendly alternative.
Shasany emphasised that these colours, extracted from flowers and mixed with natural ingredients, not only adorn but also nourish the skin, easily wiped off without leaving stubborn stains.