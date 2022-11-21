Monday, Nov 21, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

At Least 12 Die In Bihar As Speeding Truck Ploughs Into A Religious Procession

In the state, a speeding truck ploughed into a religious procession on Sunday night, killing at least 12 people, including women and children.

At Least 12 Die In Bihar As Speeding Truck Ploughs Into A Religious Procession
At Least 12 Die In Bihar As Speeding Truck Ploughs Into A Religious Procession Representational image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Nov 2022 7:18 am

At least 12 people, including women and children, were killed on Sunday night when a speeding truck ploughed into a religious procession in the state, officials said.

The incident took place around 9 P.M. in Vaishali district, about 30 km from the state capital, and local RJD MLA Mukesh Roushan, who had rushed to the spot, said "12 people died. Nine of them were killed on the spot. Three others succumbed to injuries while being rushed to a hospital".

Vaishali Superintendent of Police Manish Kumar said, "At least four of the deceased are children. The truck driver, whom we are trying to pull out of the mangled vehicle, may also have died".
 

Tags

National Bihar Religious Groups Processions Died Accidents Truck Police & Security Forces Children
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Quentin Tarantino Will Be Making Movies After Directing His Next

Quentin Tarantino Will Be Making Movies After Directing His Next

Kriti Sanon Reveals Varun Dhawan's Most Annoying Habit

Kriti Sanon Reveals Varun Dhawan's Most Annoying Habit