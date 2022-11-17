Thursday, Nov 17, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

At 11.3°C, Delhi Records Season's Lowest Temperature

The 24-hour average air quality index was in the poor category at 260, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

At 11.3°C, Delhi Records Season's Lowest Temperature
At 11.3°C, Delhi Records Season's Lowest Temperature Photo: PTI/Vijay Verma

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Nov 2022 6:37 pm

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature 11.3 degrees Celsius on Thursday and the maximum settled at 27.5 degrees, a notch below the normal, the Met office said.

The 24-hour average air quality index was in the poor category at 260, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The minimum temperature was the lowest of the season in Delhi, according to SkymetWeather.

The minimum temperature in the metropolis may drop to 10 degrees Celsius in the next two days, it said.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Delhi Temperature Lowest Temperature Delhi Weather Cold Weather Climate Change New Delhi
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Paytm Investors Not In A Hurry To Sell: Analysts

Paytm Investors Not In A Hurry To Sell: Analysts

Kejriwal Has Done Nothing To Clean Yamuna: BJP

Kejriwal Has Done Nothing To Clean Yamuna: BJP