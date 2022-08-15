Monday, Aug 15, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Assam To Withdraw 1 Lakh Minor Cases: Chief Minister On Independence Day

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced the withdrawal of 0ne lakh minor cases to abate the burden on the lower judiciary.

Himanta Biswa Sarma will keep serving as BAI president till 2026.
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma File photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Aug 2022 11:55 am

 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced that his government will withdraw one lakh minor cases, including social media posts, to reduce the burden on the lower judiciary.

Hoisting the national flag at the 76th Independence Day function in Guwahati, Sarma said there are about four lakh cases pending in the lower judiciary.

The government has decided that minor cases registered before midnight of August 14, 2021, will be withdrawn, he said. "This will enable the judiciary to focus on more heinous crimes such as rapes and murders," Biswa added. 

Related stories

Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues Directives For Smooth Conduct Of Recruitment Examinations

ULFA(I) Internal Matter Of Assam, Can Be Resolved Through Dialogue: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Asserting that Assam is an integral part of India, Sarma said that those who are still dreaming of "sovereignty" should return to the discussion table.

"Sovereignty is non-negotiable and Assam will never leave India," he said, in an apparent message to militant groups ULFA(I) and NSCN who have called for a "boycott" of Independence Day celebrations and "total shutdown" in five Northeastern states, including Assam.

The mass participation in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' program in the state since Saturday has brought to fore the patriotic feeling that is inherent in each person's heart, the chief minister said.

"The love people displayed for the Tricolour over the last three days proves Assam is always with India," Sarma said. "Hope those who are still dreaming of sovereignty will return to the discussion table and work together for the development of the state," he said.

Tags

National Assam CM Independence Day Guwahati Sovereignty Har Ghar Tiranga
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

PM Modi’s Mother Hiraba Joins ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign In Gujarat

PM Modi’s Mother Hiraba Joins ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign In Gujarat

Trekking To The Legendary Triad In The Western Ghats

Trekking To The Legendary Triad In The Western Ghats