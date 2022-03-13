Sunday, Mar 13, 2022
Assam Reports One New COVID-19 Case After Gap Of Two Days, Tally At 7,24,171

The new case was detected from 1,376 sample tests conducted during the day.

Assam Reports One New COVID-19 Case After Gap Of Two Days, Tally At 7,24,171
Covid-19 vaccination centre (photo for representational purposes only) PTI photo

Updated: 13 Mar 2022 4:03 pm

Assam on Saturday reported one new COVID-19 case, which took the tally to 7,24,171, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said. The fresh infection was recorded after a gap of two days as the northeastern state did not report any coronavirus case on Thursday and Friday.

The new case was detected from 1,376 sample tests conducted during the day. The death toll remained at 6,639 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported, the bulletin said.

As many as 1,347 COVID patients have died due to other reasons, it said. Three patients recuperated from the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,16,166.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients stood at 98.89 per cent. Assam now has 19 active cases, the bulletin said. Over 4.36 crore people have been vaccinated, it added.

With PTI Inputs

