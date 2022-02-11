Friday, Feb 11, 2022
Assam Logs 294 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths

The North-eastern state has so far tested 2,81,43,320 samples. The number of active cases now is 4,421.

Assam Logs 294 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths
Assam logs a decline in fresh COVID-19 cases

Updated: 11 Feb 2022 6:40 pm

Assam on Thursday reported 294 new COVID-19 cases, 21 less than the previous day's figure, pushing the tally to 7,22,977, according to a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission. Five fresh fatalities raised the death toll to 6,590 while 1,347 COVID patients have died due to other causes.

Altogether 30,008 samples were tested for coronavirus during the day and the positivity rate is 0.98 per cent. The North-eastern state has so far tested 2,81,43,320 samples. The number of active cases now is 4,421.

Jorhat, Bishwanath, Golaghat, Kamrup Metropolitan and Nalbari district each recorded one Covid fatality while the current death rate is 0.91 per cent, the bulletin said. Of the new positive cases, Kamrup Metropolitan district reported the highest at 88, followed by 18 in Jorhat and 17 each in Barpeta and Goalpara.

A total of 903 patients recovered from the disease during the day, taking the total of cured people to 7,10,619 at a recovery rate of 98.29 per cent. The number of persons vaccinated on Thursday day is 1,27,781, up from the previous day's 73,566. Over 4.22 crore people were inoculated till date, the bulletin said.

With PTI Inputs

