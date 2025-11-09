Assam Cabinet Approves Bill to Ban Polygamy, Plans Compensation for Victim Women

Assam cabinet approves The Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill, 2025, proposing up to seven years’ imprisonment for offenders.
The Assam government on Sunday approved a landmark Bill seeking to ban polygamy in the state, with stringent punishment provisions and financial relief measures for affected women. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the proposed law, titled The Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill, 2025, will be introduced in the state assembly on November 25.
Speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting in Guwahati, Sarma said that individuals convicted under the new legislation could face up to seven years of rigorous imprisonment.
“The Assam cabinet today approved a Bill to ban polygamy. We are determined to ensure equal rights and dignity for all women,” the Chief Minister said.
Sarma added that the government will set up a special fund to compensate women who are victims of polygamous marriages, ensuring they do not suffer financial hardship after separation. The law, however, will include limited exemptions for areas under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.