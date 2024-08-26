National

Assam: BJP Wins 2 Rajya Sabha Seats Uncontested

Assam: Both BJP leaders were the only two candidates on the last day of withdrawal of nominations and hence were declared winners.

File photo of Rajya Sabha proceedings |
File photo of Rajya Sabha proceedings | Photo: PTI
info_icon

BJP has won two Rajya Sabha seats uncontested in northeast’s Assam on Monday. The two candidates of the saffron party—Rameswar Teli and Mission Ranjan Das had filed their nominations for Rajya Sabha seats from the state last week.

Both the BJP’s candidates—Teli and Das were handed their winning certificates by the returning officer Rajib Bhattacharjya in Guwahati.

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference at the party office in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. - PTI
Uttar Pradesh: SP’s Rajya Sabha Setback Raises Questions Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections

BY Zaina Azhar Sayeda

“Since they were the only two candidates on the last day of withdrawal of nominations, both Teli and Das have been declared as winners without any contest and handed their certificates,” Bhattacharjya told HT.

Monday (August 26) was the last date for withdrawal of nominations for election to 12 Rajya Sabha seats in nine states scheduled on September 3.

Mallikarjun Kharge - null
Congress Objects To Rajya Sabha Chairman Over Deleting Portions From Mallikarjun Kharge’s Speech

BY PTI

BJP’s Teli is a former Union minister, while Das is a four-time MLA from North Karimganj. Both had filed their nominations on August 21.

The two Rajya Sabha seats, both occupied by BJP, had fallen vacant after former Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal won from the Dibrugarh seat and Kamakhya Prasad Tasa won from the Kaziranga seat in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Proceeding going on in Rajya Sabha.(File photo-Representational image) | - PTI
EC Announces Election For 12 Vacant Rajya Sabha Seats On Sep 3

BY Outlook Web Desk

Sonowal had fought Lok Sabha elections from Dibrugarh and defeated Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi, who was the consensus candidate from the The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc alliance, by a margin of 279,321 votes.

Tasa, was elected to Rajya Sabha in June 2019. In the Lok Sabha election, he contested the Kaziranga seat and won over his nearest rival Roselina Tirkey of Congress by 248,947 votes.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Women's T20 World Cup Updated Schedule Out After Tournament Shifted To UAE
  2. Inaugural Uttarakhand Premier League Set For September 15-22
  3. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch PAK Vs BAN Match On TV And Online In India
  4. AFG Vs NZ, One-Off Test: ACB Announce 20-Member Preliminary Squad; Rashid Khan Rested
  5. Pakistan's Former Head Coach Mudassar Nazar Calls PCB Officials 'Confused' And 'Unlearning'
Football News
  1. Premier League Transfer News: Brighton Sign Matt O'Riley From Celtic On Five-year Deal
  2. Hansi Flick Says Barcelona Should Always Aim For La Liga Title
  3. Subroto Cup Sub-Junior Final: Nongjri Presbyterian To Face Major Dhyanchand Sports College
  4. Shillong Lajong FC 0-3 NorthEast United FC, Durand Cup 2024: Highlanders Enter Summit Clash
  5. James Rodriguez Returns To La Liga With Rayo Vallecano
Tennis News
  1. Carlos Alcaraz At US Open Round 1 Live Streaming: Opponent, Timing, Where To Watch In India
  2. Novak Djokovic At US Open 2024 Round 1 Live Streaming: Opponent, Timing, Where To Watch In India
  3. Sumit Nagal At US Open 2024 Round 1 Live Streaming: Opponent, Timing, Where To Watch In India
  4. US Open 2024: Who Has The Best Shot At Title? Players Not Too Sure
  5. US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Vows 'I Will Be 100%' At Flushing Meadows After Ankle Concern
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Assam: BJP Wins 2 Rajya Sabha Seats Uncontested
  2. A Daughter’s Loss: The Impact of Delhi’s 2020 Riots on Maryam’s Family
  3. Maharashtra: Shivaji’s Statue Unveiled By PM Modi In 2023 Collapses, Oppn Corner Govt
  4. Yogi Adityanath Urges People To Desist From Committing Mistakes Like Bangladesh, Says ‘Batenge Toh Katenge’
  5. 2 Dead, 1 Injured After Wall Collapse In Mumbai's Kalbadevi, Rescue Ops On
Entertainment News
  1. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  2. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  3. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  4. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  5. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
US News
  1. Gen Z’s ‘No Calls’ Trend: The Shift From Phone Calls To Texting And Voice Notes
  2. US Elections 2024: Trump Hints At Skipping ABC Presidential Debate With Kamala Harris Over Mic Dispute
  3. What Is A ‘Venmo Mom’? Find Out Why This Mom Refuses To Volunteer At Her Kids’ Schools
  4. What Is Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy And Why Is Everyone Talking About It?
  5. Rare Mosquito-Borne Virus Is Causing Alarm In US Towns | Key Details
World News
  1. Gen Z’s ‘No Calls’ Trend: The Shift From Phone Calls To Texting And Voice Notes
  2. Japan Issues 'Strong Protest' After China Violates Airspace, Scrambles Jets
  3. Macron Breaks Silence On Telegram CEO Pavel Durov's Arrest, Says Decision 'Not Political'
  4. US Elections 2024: Trump Hints At Skipping ABC Presidential Debate With Kamala Harris Over Mic Dispute
  5. What Is A ‘Venmo Mom’? Find Out Why This Mom Refuses To Volunteer At Her Kids’ Schools
Latest Stories
  1. Mid-East Tensions: Israel, Hezbollah Pull Back After Airstrike Sunday, Long-Feared War Averted For Now
  2. Doctors Remove Knife, Nail Cutters, Keys From 22-Year-Old Bihar Youth's Stomach
  3. Pakistan: Gunmen Kill 33 In Balochistan After Forcing Them Off Vehicles
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 26, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Janmashtami 2024: Date, History, Significance And Impact On All Zodiac Signs
  6. Janmashtami 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Janmashtami 2024: Rituals And Traditions Of The Festival You Must Know