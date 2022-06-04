Saturday, Jun 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Arvind Kejriwal To Hold Second ‘Tiranga Yatra’ In Gujarat, This Time In BJP's Stronghold Mehsana

Ahead of Gujarat Assembly election, AAP is trying to project itself as an alternative to the ruling BJP and opposition Congress, while it is for the second time that the party’s supremo Arvind Kejriwal will participate in ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in the state.

Arvind Kejriwal To Hold Second ‘Tiranga Yatra’ In Gujarat, This Time In BJP's Stronghold Mehsana
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.(File photo) PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Jun 2022 2:58 pm

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will hold a 'Tiranga Yatra' cum roadshow in Gujarat's Mehsana city, a BJP stronghold, on June 6.

He will also address a gathering during the roadshow, an AAP leader said on Saturday. 

 It will be the fourth visit of the Delhi chief minister to Gujarat, where elections are due in December this year, over three months. 

Related stories

Arvind Kejriwal Says Politics Should Not Be Done Over Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala’s Killing

Punjab CM Mann Meets Arvind Kejriwal In Delhi

After Satyendra Jain, Centre Plans To Arrest Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia In 'Fake' Case: Arvind Kejriwal

"On June 6, Kejriwal will reach Ahmedabad airport at 3 pm and travel to Mehsana. In Mehsana, he will hold a grand 'Tiranga Yatra,' which will roll out from the city municipal shopping centre. He will address people during the roadshow," said Gujarat AAP president Gopal Italia.

Ahead of the polls, the AAP is trying to project itself as an alternative to the ruling BJP and opposition Congress in Gujarat. 

This is the second 'Tiranga Yatra' in Gujarat in which Kejriwal will participate. 

Earlier, he and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann held their maiden roadshow in Ahmedabad on April 2.

Kejriwal's visit to Gujarat comes at the culmination of the AAP's three-week "Parivartan Yatra".

AAP leaders had tried to reach out to people across all the 182 Assembly constituencies in Gujarat during the yatra to "give a chance to people to voice their concerns."

The Parivartan outreach started on May 15. The yatra will conclude on June 5. 

Kejriwal had last visited Gujarat on May 11 when he travelled to Rajkot.  

On May 1, he addressed "Adivasi Sankalp Mahasammelan," a tribal rally held at Bharuch with Bharatiya Tribal Party chief Chhotu Vasava.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National Arvind Kejriwal Gujarat Assembly Elections AAP Tiranga Yatra BJP Congress Mehsana Ahmedabad Bhagwant Mann Punjab Parivartan Yatra Outreach
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Hyderabad Gang-Rape Case: Pressure Continues To Mount On KCR Govt As Police Apprehends 2 Juveniles

Hyderabad Gang-Rape Case: Pressure Continues To Mount On KCR Govt As Police Apprehends 2 Juveniles

Explained: The Supreme Court Order On Sex Work, How It Changes Things, And Laws On Sex Work

Explained: The Supreme Court Order On Sex Work, How It Changes Things, And Laws On Sex Work