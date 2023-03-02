Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Arvind Kejriwal Hails SC Verdicts On ECs Appointment, Gautam Adani Issue

Home National

SC ruled the appointments of CEC and ECs will be made by President on the advise of a committee comprising PM, leader of opposition in Lok Sabha and CJI.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.(File photo) PTI

Updated: 02 Mar 2023 4:13 pm

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hailed the Supreme Court decisions on Thursday on the appointment of election commissioners and matters involving the business empire of industrialist Gautam Adani as landmark orders.

The apex court ruled on Thursday that the appointments of the chief election commissioner and election commissioners will be made by the president on the advise of a committee comprising the prime Minister, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha and the chief justice of India.

In a separate matter, it ordered the setting up of a six-member committee headed by former top court judge AM Sapre to probe the recent share crash of the Adani Group triggered by short-seller Hindenburg Research's fraud allegations and other regulatory aspects related to the stock markets.

"Truly landmark orders by Hon'ble SC on both EC and Adani issues. We welcome both the orders," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), headed by Kejriwal, said the apex court judgment on the Adani issue was a "tight slap" on the Narendra Modi government.

"This has proved that the Modi government is corrupt and useless," AAP national spokesperson Sanjay Singh told a press conference here.

National India Supreme Court Chief Justice Of India (CJI) Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) President Of India Prime Minister Of India Lok Sabha Leader Of Opposition Parliament Arvind Kejriwal AAP Gautam Adani
