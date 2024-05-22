National

'Want Fair Probe': AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal Breaks Silence On Swati Maliwal Assault Case

Commenting on the matter, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday added that the matter is currently 'sub-judice' and his comment might affect the proceedings. 'But I expect there will be a fair investigation. Justice should be served. There are two versions of the event. Police should investigate both versions fairly and justice should be done,' Kejriwal said.

PTI
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | Photo: PTI
For the first time amid the intensifying row over AAP MP's assault allegation against Bibhav Kumar, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said he expects a fair investigation into the matter.

Swati Maliwal Assault Case: What all did Keeriwal say?

Answering the question on his presence at his official residence at the time of the incident, Kejriwal said, "I was not present at the scene."

Answering the question on his presence at his official residence at the time of the incident, Kejriwal said, "I was not present at the scene."

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, AAP MP Sanjay Singh and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav during the press conference in Lucknow. - PTI
Swati Maliwal 'Assault' Mystery: Kejriwal Passes Mic To Akhilesh; Sanjay Singh Brings Up Manipur, Prajwal Revanna

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

Maliwal's assault allegation against Bibhav Kumar

Swati Maliwal reportedly went to the Civil Lines police station and alleged that a member of Kejriwal's personal staff "assaulted" her at the chief minister's official residence, police officials said. Police have not yet received a formal complaint.

Based on Maliwal's allegation, an FIR was filed against Bibhav Kumar under IPC sections 354 (assault or use of criminal force on woman with intent to disrobe), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) before he was arrested by Delhi Police. The AAP MP alleged that Bibhav Kumar, Kejriwal's aide and personal assistant, slapped her 7-8 times and repeatedly kicked her in her stomach and pelvis.

AAP MP Swati Maliwal | - PTI
Swati Maliwal Assault Row: AAP MP Threatens To Take Delhi Ministers To Court For 'Spreading Lies' Against Her

BY Outlook Web Desk

In a latest development, Maliwal has alleged that there is a "lot of pressure" on everyone in the party to malign her.

"Yesterday I got a call from a big leader of the party. They told me how there is a lot of pressure on everyone, they have to say bad things against Swati, they have to break her by leaking her personal photos. It is being said that anyone who supports her will be expelled from the party," the Rajya Sabha MP said in a post on X.

null - null
Swati Maliwal 'Assault': AAP Says Delhi Police Seized CCTV DVR, Questions Sequence Of Events

BY Outlook Web Desk

"Someone has got the duty of doing a press conference and someone has got the duty of tweeting. It is someone's duty to call the volunteers sitting in America and get something out against me," she added.

