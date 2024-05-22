'Want Fair Probe': AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal Breaks Silence On Swati Maliwal Assault Case

For the first time amid the intensifying row over AAP MP's assault allegation against Bibhav Kumar, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said he expects a fair investigation into the matter.
Swati Maliwal Assault Case: What all did Keeriwal say?
Commenting on the matter, Kejriwal on Wedesday added that the matter is currently "sub-judice" and his comment might affect the proceedings."But I expect there will be a fair investigation. Justice should be served. There are two versions of the event. Police should investigate both versions fairly and justice should be done," Kejriwal said.
Answering the question on his presence at his official residence at the time of the incident, Kejriwal said, "I was not present at the scene."
Maliwal's assault allegation against Bibhav Kumar
Swati Maliwal reportedly went to the Civil Lines police station and alleged that a member of Kejriwal's personal staff "assaulted" her at the chief minister's official residence, police officials said. Police have not yet received a formal complaint.
Based on Maliwal's allegation, an FIR was filed against Bibhav Kumar under IPC sections 354 (assault or use of criminal force on woman with intent to disrobe), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) before he was arrested by Delhi Police. The AAP MP alleged that Bibhav Kumar, Kejriwal's aide and personal assistant, slapped her 7-8 times and repeatedly kicked her in her stomach and pelvis.
In a latest development, Maliwal has alleged that there is a "lot of pressure" on everyone in the party to malign her.
"Yesterday I got a call from a big leader of the party. They told me how there is a lot of pressure on everyone, they have to say bad things against Swati, they have to break her by leaking her personal photos. It is being said that anyone who supports her will be expelled from the party," the Rajya Sabha MP said in a post on X.
"Someone has got the duty of doing a press conference and someone has got the duty of tweeting. It is someone's duty to call the volunteers sitting in America and get something out against me," she added.