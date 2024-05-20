Swati Maliwal 'Assault': AAP Says Delhi Police Seized CCTV DVR, Questions Sequence Of Events

AAP's Response On CCTV Visuals: Addressing a press conference on Sunday, May 19, AAP's Saurbh Bharadwaj said the CCTV cameras and the footage captured are maintained by the Public Works department and are in its custody. Bharadwaj also responded to allegations that the CCTV camera footage has been deleted. "The incident happened in the drawing room. One usually does not install cameras there. I have never seen a CCTV camera. When a camera is not there, how can its footage be deleted? The police have everything with them and if they would have seen anything they would have shared it with the media," the Delhi minister said.