Swati Maliwal Assault Row: 'Fell On The Floor', 'Hit Multiple Times'; Medical Report Reveals Bruises On Face, Leg

Amid the escalating political row over AAP MP Swati Maliwal's assault allegation against Arvind Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar, the medical report of Swati Maliwal on Friday has mentioned the presence of bruises on her face and leg after the alleged assaulted at Kejriwal's residence on May 13.
The report prepared by the Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre at AIIMS, Delhi, Maliwal sustained injuries to four parts of her body, including her left leg and below the right eye. Maliwal underwent testing on Thursday and the report was published the following day.
All about Swati Maliwal's medical report
According to the medico-legal certificate (MLC), the AAP MP has "bruises over proximal left leg dorsal aspect of approx size 3x2 cm and right cheek elbow below right eye of approx size 2x2 cm".
The also mentioned that according to the "history provided by the patient" of being assaulted by Bibhav Kumar at the Chief Minister's residence, she was "slapped multiple times", and "hit her head on a sharp object after she was pushed" by the accused.
"She fell on the floor and after that, she was hit multiple times by legs on her chest, abdomen and pelvis. (The) patient at present is complaining of pain over thighs, pelvis, neck stiffness and headache," the report added.
However, the report did not disclose the nature of Maliwal's injuries.
Maliwal's 'assault' charge against Bibhav Kumar
On Monday morning, Maliwal went to the Civil Lines police station and alleged that a member of Kejriwal's personal staff "assaulted" her at the chief minister's official residence, police officials said. Police have not yet received a formal complaint.
Based on Maliwal's allegation, a FIR has been filed against Bibhav Kumar under IPC sections 354 (assault or use of criminal force on woman with intent to disrobe), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt). The AAP MP alleged that Bibhav Kumar, Kejriwal's aide and personal assistant, slapped her 7-8 times and repeatedly kicked her in her stomach and pelvis.
Investigation so far in Swati Maliwal assault case: Key points
The prime accused and Kejriwal's close aide Bibhav Kumar has been arrested today.
On Saturday, a Delhi Police team left Kejriwal's residence after "investigation and videography of the premises".
Yesterday, Maliwal was taken to the residence to recreate the crime scene. She was accompanied by a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), as well as Delhi Police officers.
Bibhav Kumar too has filed a counter-complaint against Maliwal, saying that she was "trying to falsely implicate" him in an effort to "create undue pressure".