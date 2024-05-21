National

Swati Maliwal Assault Row: AAP MP Threatens To Take Delhi Ministers To Court For 'Spreading Lies' Against Her

Taking it to X, Aam Admi Party (AAP) Maliwal firmly refuted allegations by AAP leaders that she had filed the assault complaint against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar at the BJP's behest as a corruption case was registered against her.

AAP MP Swati Maliwal
Amid the ongoing row over AAP MP Swati Maliwal's assault allegation against AAP'S Bibhav Kumar, Maliwal on Monday alleged that Delhi government ministers were "spreading lies" about her and threatened to take them to court.

Swati Maliwal Assault Row: 'Fell On The Floor', 'Hit Multiple Times'; Medical Report Reveals Bruises On Face, Leg

BY Outlook Web Desk

What all did Maliwal say?

"Since yesterday, Delhi ministers have been spreading lies that just because a corruption FIR has been lodged against me I am doing this at the behest of BJP", the AAP MP alleged.

In a post written in Hindi, she further added, "The FIR was registered in 2016 and after that I was appointed the chief of the Delhi Commission for Women twice by both the chief minister and the Lt Governor.The case is completely fake and the Hon'ble High Court has imposed a stay for the last one-and-a-half years and has also accepted that there was no exchange of money."

Swati Maliwal Assault Case: AAP Alleges BJP Conspiracy To Frame Kejriwal; Police Takes Her To Delhi CM's House To Recreate Crime Scene

BY Outlook Web Desk

"Before I gave the complaint against Bibhav Kumar, I was lady Singham and today I have become a BJP agent," Maliwal said while accusing the AAP leaders of unleashing the "troll army" against her to malign her image since she"spoke the truth".

"All the members of the party are receiving calls saying if there is any personal video of Swati, send it. It has to be leaked. They are putting my relatives' lives in danger by tweeting their details after procuring them using their vehicle registration numbers", she added.

Swati Maliwal 'Assault': AAP Says Delhi Police Seized CCTV DVR, Questions Sequence Of Events

BY Outlook Web Desk

"Well, lies don't last long. But in the intoxication of power and the obsession to bring someone down, it should not happen that when the truth comes out, you are not even able to look your family in the eye. I will take you to court for every lie you spread!" Maliwal said in her post. Kumar was arrested on Saturday after Maliwal alleged that he had assaulted her on May 13 at CM Kejriwal's official residence.

  8. Iran President Raisi Death: Supreme Leader Khameni Declares 5-days Of Mourning, Names Mohammed Mokhber As Interim Head