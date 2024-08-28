National

Arunachal Pradesh: 3 Soldiers Killed, Several Injured After Bus Falls Into Deep Gorge In Upper Subansiri

The accident took place around 6 am on Tuesday on the Trans Arunachal Highway near Tapi village, police officials said.

The army soldiers killed in the accident in Upper Subansiri |
The army soldiers killed in the accident in Upper Subansiri | Photo: X/@easterncomd
info_icon

Three Army personnel were killed and several others injured after their truck skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Subansiri district.

The accident took place around 6 am on Tuesday on the Trans Arunachal Highway near Tapi village, police officials said.

The deceased were identified as Havildar Nakhat Singh, Naik Mukesh Kumar and Grenadier Ashish Kumar, news agency PTI reported citing Army sources.

The Army truck which fell into the gorge was part of a convoy transporting personnel from Daporijo -- the district headquarters town of Upper Subansiri -- to Leparada's Basar.

Soon after the incident, locals rushed to the spot and helped rescue the injured persons, retrieving the bodies of the deceased personnel.

The Army's Eastern Command took to X and said, "Lt Gen RC Tiwari, #ArmyCdrEC & All Ranks express deepest condolences on the sad demise of Bravehearts Hav Nakhat Singh, Nk Mukesh Kumar and Gdr Ashish who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in #ArunachalPradesh. Indian Army stands firmly with the bereaved families."

Chief Minister Pema Khandu mourned the demise of the three Army personnel and said, "I am deeply pained by loss of lives of three @adgpi personnel - Havildar Nakhat Singh, Naik Mukesh Kumar and Grenadier Ashish Kumar - in a tragic accident near Tapi in Upper Subansiri district. Their service to the nation and supreme sacrifice will be remembered with the highest regards."

"My condolences to the bereaved families. I pray to Lord Buddha for the peace of brave souls. Om Mani Padme Hum," he added.

Earlier in May, at least 22 persons were killed and 57 others injured after their bus skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Jammu district.

The accident took place at the Tangli morh in the Choki Chora belt of the district, officials said, adding that the bus -- carrying 75 passengers -- rolled about 150 feet down the gorge.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Jay Shah Fact File: Know All About ICC's Youngest Chairman And Outgoing BCCI Secretary
  2. Jay Shah Named ICC Chairman: From Jagmohan Dalmiya To Shashank Manohar, Know All Indians To Have Taken Helm
  3. Duleep Trophy A Big Tournament; Lot Of Competition For Test Place: Devdutt Padikkal
  4. The Rise And Rise Of Jay Shah: From Ahmedabad To ICC
  5. Netherlands Vs United States, 6th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Tri-Series 2024
Football News
  1. Claudio Bravo Chile Goalkeeper Hangs Up Boots At 41 After Storied Career
  2. Brighton Take Summer Spending Beyond $250M By Signing Turkey's Ferdi Kadioglu
  3. Mohun Bagan SG 2-2 Bengaluru FC, Durand Cup 2024 2nd Semi-Final: Vishal Kaith Hero As MBSG Advance To Final
  4. Cristiano Ronaldo One Shy Of 900 Career Goals: When Is Al-Nassr Forward's Next Match?
  5. Manchester City's Masterplan: Liam And Noel Gallagher To Reunite Oasis After Years
Tennis News
  1. Dan Evans Rallies Past Karen Khachanov To Win Longest Match In US Open History
  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Mackenzie McDonald, US Open: World No. 1 Overcomes Opponent After First-Set Scare
  3. Naomi Osaka Vs Jelena Ostapenko, Us Open: Japanese Star Downs The Opponent For Rare Top-10 Triumph
  4. Iga Swiatek Vs Kamilla Rakhimova, US Open: World No. 1 Holds Off Challenge To Reach Second Round
  5. Who Are 'Tsitsidosa'? Lovebirds In US Open 2024 Mixed Doubles Line-Up
Hockey News
  1. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'
  2. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  3. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  4. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  5. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bengal Bandh LIVE: BJP Leader Claims Attack On Car, Says '7 To 8 Bombs Thrown At Vehicle'
  2. Om Parvat Of Uttarakhand Goes Totally Snowless First Time Ever, Leaving Tourists, Officials Worried
  3. Arunachal Pradesh: 3 Soldiers Killed, Several Injured After Bus Falls Into Deep Gorge In Upper Subansiri
  4. 'Sorry': Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Apologises Over Kolkata Doctor's Rape And Murder At RG Kar Medical College
  5. IRMS Officer Satish Kumar Becomes First Dalit Chairman Of Railway Board
Entertainment News
  1. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  2. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  3. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  4. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  5. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
US News
  1. Watch: Judge’s Classmate From 2015 Viral Video Who Cried In Court, Now Arrested Again For Robbery And Burglary In Miami
  2. Viral Post Claims 'Fur Trout' Rediscovered In Wyoming - Real or Fake? | Here's the Truth
  3. Kamala Harris Using Controversial 'Strength Through Joy' Slogan During Campaign? | Here's the Truth
  4. McDonald's Unveils 'Big Arch' Burger: The Biggest New Menu Item Yet | Everything You Need To Know
  5. Dopamine Menu TikTok: How To Boost Happiness And Beat Doomscrolling With The Latest Trend
World News
  1. Microblogging Platform X, Formerly Twitter, Back Online After Brief Outage
  2. Watch: Judge’s Classmate From 2015 Viral Video Who Cried In Court, Now Arrested Again For Robbery And Burglary In Miami
  3. Gaza's First Polio Case In 25 Years Hits 10-Month-Old Boy Amid Humanitarian Crisis
  4. NASA's Perseverance Rover On Mars Begins Steep Climb To Rim Of Crater
  5. Viral Post Claims 'Fur Trout' Rediscovered In Wyoming - Real or Fake? | Here's the Truth
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal Bandh LIVE: BJP Leader Claims Attack On Car, Says '7 To 8 Bombs Thrown At Vehicle'
  2. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 28, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  3. Gaza's First Polio Case In 25 Years Hits 10-Month-Old Boy Amid Humanitarian Crisis
  4. Weather News: Heavy Rains Lash Delhi-NCR, IMD Issues 'Yellow Alert'; Death Toll In Tripura Flood Rises To 31
  5. Bihar: 76 Schools Closed Till August 31 Amid Rising Water Level Of Ganga River
  6. Bihar: Mob Stuffs Chilli Powder Into 'Suspected' Thief's Private Parts In Araria; One Arrested
  7. Kuber Yantra: Understanding Its Significance, Benefits, And Placement
  8. 'Sorry': Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Apologises Over Kolkata Doctor's Rape And Murder At RG Kar Medical College