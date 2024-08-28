Arunachal Pradesh: 3 Soldiers Killed, Several Injured After Bus Falls Into Deep Gorge In Upper Subansiri

Three Army personnel were killed and several others injured after their truck skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Subansiri district.
The accident took place around 6 am on Tuesday on the Trans Arunachal Highway near Tapi village, police officials said.
The deceased were identified as Havildar Nakhat Singh, Naik Mukesh Kumar and Grenadier Ashish Kumar, news agency PTI reported citing Army sources.
The Army truck which fell into the gorge was part of a convoy transporting personnel from Daporijo -- the district headquarters town of Upper Subansiri -- to Leparada's Basar.
Soon after the incident, locals rushed to the spot and helped rescue the injured persons, retrieving the bodies of the deceased personnel.
The Army's Eastern Command took to X and said, "Lt Gen RC Tiwari, #ArmyCdrEC & All Ranks express deepest condolences on the sad demise of Bravehearts Hav Nakhat Singh, Nk Mukesh Kumar and Gdr Ashish who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in #ArunachalPradesh. Indian Army stands firmly with the bereaved families."
Chief Minister Pema Khandu mourned the demise of the three Army personnel and said, "I am deeply pained by loss of lives of three @adgpi personnel - Havildar Nakhat Singh, Naik Mukesh Kumar and Grenadier Ashish Kumar - in a tragic accident near Tapi in Upper Subansiri district. Their service to the nation and supreme sacrifice will be remembered with the highest regards."
"My condolences to the bereaved families. I pray to Lord Buddha for the peace of brave souls. Om Mani Padme Hum," he added.
Earlier in May, at least 22 persons were killed and 57 others injured after their bus skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Jammu district.
The accident took place at the Tangli morh in the Choki Chora belt of the district, officials said, adding that the bus -- carrying 75 passengers -- rolled about 150 feet down the gorge.