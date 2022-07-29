Arunachal Logs 82 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

Arunachal Pradesh on Friday reported 82 fresh Covid-19 cases, three less than the previous day, pushing the total caseload in the state to 65,680, a senior health official said.

The northeastern state on Wednesday reported 104 Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day spike this month. The Covid-19 death toll remained at 296, as no new fatality was recorded in the past 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Lohit district reported 13 new cases, Capital Complex Region (12), Namsai (9), Changlang (8) and six each from Lower Dibang Valley and Lower Siang districts respectively, the official said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 487 active coronavirus cases, while 64,897 people have recuperated thus far including, 69 on Thursday, the SSO said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 98.81 per cent, while the active ratio is 0.74 per cent, Dr Jampa said.

The Capital Complex Region comprising, Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 79, followed by Namsai at 59, East Siang (44), Changlang (38), Lohit and Lower Subansiri with 34 cases each.

A total of 12,82,137 samples have been tested for Coronavirus in the state thus far, including 329 on Thursday, Jampa added. So far over 17.95 lakh people have been inoculated with Coronavirus vaccines in the state, State Immunisation Officer (SIO) Dr Dimong Padung informed.

