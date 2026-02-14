Amnesty Push Gains Ground as Venezuela free 17 Political Prisoners

Interim government moves to undo decades of political prosecutions, but families fear key exclusions in proposed law

Venezuela frees 17 Political Prisoner
Amnesty Push Gains Ground as Venezuela free 17 Political Prisoners
  • Seventeen political prisoners were released as Venezuela’s National Assembly debates a sweeping amnesty bill.

  • The proposed law could free hundreds jailed under charges such as “treason” and “terrorism,” used against critics of past governments.

  • Rights groups warn that certain provisions may exclude many detainees, even as political pressure mounts for broader reform.

As Venezuela’s National Assembly continues to debate a sweeping amnesty bill, 17 political prisoners were released from a Caracas detention centre on Saturday. The move comes amid efforts to overhaul decades of politically motivated prosecutions and could reshape the country’s political landscape after years of repression.

In a social media post, National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez said: “Under the Amnesty Law, 17 people deprived of their liberty in Zona 7 are being released at this moment,” and urged Venezuelans to stay on a peaceful path toward democratic coexistence. He did not identify those released. 

The legislation, described by lawmakers as historic, would wipe out charges such as “treason,” “terrorism” and spreading “hate”, offences frequently used to detain opponents of former presidents Nicolás Maduro and Hugo Chávez over the past 27 years. If passed, it could lead to the release of hundreds of activists, opposition figures and demonstrators still in jail.

The Amnesty Bill

The amnesty bill has become central to a broader political opening under interim President Delcy Rodríguez, who assumed power after the capture of Maduro earlier this year. Since then, her administration has overseen a series of partial prisoner releases and positioned the amnesty as part of reconciliation measures aimed at ending long-standing political persecution.

Human rights groups, however, have expressed caution, noting that releases have been uneven and many inmates remain detained.

The legislation has exposed divisions within the legislature. Lawmakers postponed its final adoption this week after debating a clause that would require would-be beneficiaries to appear in court to request amnesty, a provision that critics say could undermine the intent of the law.

Opposition supporters have held protests in Caracas demanding unconditional freedom for all political prisoners, underscoring growing public pressure on lawmakers.

Rights organisations report that hundreds of political prisoners have been freed since early January, but many more remain behind bars. Foro Penal, an NGO that monitors political detentions, has documented releases alongside a large number of individuals who still qualify as political prisoners under international definitions.

Families and activists warn that the draft law’s limitations, including specific eligibility periods tied to protests and election cycles, could leave many detainees excluded from the amnesty.

As debate continues in the National Assembly, the outcome of the amnesty bill will be closely watched both inside Venezuela and by international observers. For relatives of the imprisoned, it represents a last hope for justice and family reunification after decades of political polarization. 

