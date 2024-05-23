National

Arunachal Human Rights Body Takes Cognizance Of Complaint Over Fake Voter ID

The accused had filed his nomination for the Bordumsa-Diyun constituency in the assembly elections in March this year but his bid was rejected.

PTI
APSHRC takes notice of a complaint filed by a woman against election officers | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Arunachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission (APSHRC) has taken cognizance of a complaint filed by a woman against election officers in Changlang district for their alleged inaction over "forged" voter ID of a person.

The woman had lodged the complaint to the Election Commission in June last year, alleging that the Changlang district electoral officer (DEO) and the electoral registration officer (ERO) did not take action against the person who was accused of "fraudulently obtaining a fake voter identity card".

The accused had filed his nomination for the Bordumsa-Diyun constituency in the assembly elections in March this year but his bid was rejected.

"The Arunachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission deems it very serious that the ERO of Bordumsa-Diyun of Changlang district did not make a decision on the complaint despite the hearing on August 23, 2023, and the DEO, Changlang district, did not take any decision in the appeal case heard on February 15, 2024.

"This allowed a person against whom complaints of cheating and forgery regarding his voter ID are pending to continue as a voter and submit a nomination," said an order issued by APSHRC member Bamang Tago on Wednesday.

The APSHRC has directed the ERO of Bordumsa-Diyun and the DEO to submit a "detailed reply to the complaint and the entire proceedings of the hearings held on August 23, 2023, by the ERO and the appeal heard by the DEO on February 15 this year".

They must also explain why the commission should not recommend an appropriate inquiry against them within 15 days, it said.

The complainant claimed that the accused was residing in Arunachal Pradesh without obtaining the required Inner Line Permit (ILP), violating the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation of 1873.

According to her, the person fraudulently obtained the voter ID in 2022 after moving to the Diyun- Bordumsa constituency, without providing proof of residence.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: May 23, 2024
  2. TBSE Result 2024 Out On May 24 For Class 10, 12 | How And Where To Check Tripura Board Madhyamik, HS Results
  3. Shops Torched, Roads Blocked In Protest Over Alleged Killing Of Woman BJP Worker In Bengal's Purba Medinipur
  4. Hawk Among Predators: Ujjwal Nikam, Mumbai's Most Celebrated Lawyer, Enters The Big Poll Picture
  5. Arunachal Human Rights Body Takes Cognizance Of Complaint Over Fake Voter ID
Entertainment News
  1. Video: Rajkummar Rao's Hilarious Twist To Aditi Rao Hydari's Gaja Gamini Walk Will Leave You In Splits
  2. Sumit Kaul Finds It Draining To Shoot For TV Soaps In Summers Especially If The Costume Has Multiple Layers
  3. As He Prepares For 'Bhaiyya Ji' Release, Manoj Bajpayee Gorges On Piping Hot Samosas In Lucknow
  4. Vijay Varma On Process Of Getting Into Characters: I Focus On The Character’s Voice And Diction First
  5. Watch: Jennifer Lopez Claps Back At Reporter Who Asked About Ben Affleck Divorce Rumours
Sports News
  1. Malaysia Masters: PV Sindhu Beats Sim Yu-Jin To Book Quarters Berth
  2. French Open 2024: Andy Murray Receives Wild Card To Play Doubles At Roland Garros
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE: PV Sindhu Enters Malaysia Masters Quarters; Atalanta Beat Bayer Leverkusen In Europa League Final
  4. Who Will Be India's Next Head Coach? Certainly Not RCB's Andy Flower - Here's Why
  5. French Open: Nadal's Final Roland Garros Chapter To Swiatek's Title Defence - A Slam In Paris
World News
  1. Solar Mystery Solved? New Theory On Sun's Magnetic Field Emerges
  2. Macron Orders French Troops To Stay In New Caledonia 'As Long As Necessary' Amid Unrest, Protests
  3. Greenfield, Iowa Tornado: Multiple 'Fatalities' Reported As Storms Cause Destruction In US Town | What We Know
  4. Mexico Stage Collapse: 6 Dead, 50 Injured After Strong Winds Cause Stage To Collapse During Election Rally
  5. China Explosion: Blast At Harbin Apartment Building Kills 1, Injured 3
Latest Stories
  1. Apple Rumors: iPhone 16 Pro Max And iPhone 16 Pro To Get Camera Upgrades, Here's What To Expect
  2. French Open 2024: 5 Top Storylines From Roland Garros This Year Ft Nadal's Swansong
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Calcutta HC's OBC Status Order Sparks Political Row; Varun Gandhi Holds Rally In Support Of Mother
  4. French Open 2024 Draw Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Roland Garros Event In India
  5. First Time Candidates Of Lok Sabha Elections: Breath Of Fresh Air Or Old Wine In New Bottle?
  6. Watch: 'Heeramandi' Star Aditi Rao Hydari Recreates Her Viral Gaja Gamini Walk In A Floral Gown In Cannes
  7. RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Won Yesterday's Indian Premier League Eliminator? Check Highlights And Key Moments
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: PV Sindhu Enters Malaysia Masters Quarters; Atalanta Beat Bayer Leverkusen In Europa League Final