Arrests Made In Hubbali Violence Over Social Media Post; What Happened So Far

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday announced that arrests have been made in in connection with the violence in Hubbali over a social media post.

He added an investigation is on in the case.

Action will be taken against those guilty in accordance with law, he said.

"Arrests have been made and investigation is on. All those behind it, also leaders behind it, will face the investigation and action will be taken against those guilty in accordance with law," Bommai said.

What happened at Hubbali?

A mob allegedly went on a rampage damaging many police vehicles, a hospital and a Hanuman temple in the old town of Hubbali and injured some police officers on duty over a social media post.

Why violence occurred at Hubbali?

According to police sources, it was allegedly following a social media post of a digitally altered image of a Bhagwa (saffron) flag flying over a masjid.

According to police, a complaint had been lodged on an objectionable social media post after which a person was arrested. Not satisfied with the action, some people gathered around the police station but were persuaded to disperse.

Later, a large number of people once again started gathering around the police station and indulged in heavy stone-pelting. A number of police officials sustained injuries in the incident. (With PTI inputs)

