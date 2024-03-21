National

Arrested From Assam, Who Are Terror Group ISIS India Chief Haris Farooqi And His Aide Anurag Singh?

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has hailed the efforts of the state police over the arrest of two ISIS terrorists.

Advertisement

O
Outlook Web Desk
21 March 2024
21 March 2024
       
X
ISIS India Head Haris Farooqi | Photo: X
info_icon

The terror group Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) India head and one of his associates have been arrested in Assam's Dhubri district, the state’s police announced on Thursday. The duo has been identified as Haris Farooqi alias Harish Ajmal Farukhi, who is said to be India head of the terror group, and his associate Anurag Singh alias Rehan.

The two were arrested from near the international border after they crossed over from Bangladesh, Assam Police said in a statement. "Information was received from sister agencies that two top rung leaders of ISIS in India who were camping in a neighbouring country would cross over to India at the Dhubri Sector to carry out sabotage activities," the Assam Police said in a statement.

Advertisement

"Based on the input, an STF team under Sri Parthasarathi Mahanta, IPS, IGP (STF), Sri Kalyan Kumar Pathak, APS, Addl SP, STF and other ranks were deputed to locate and apprehend the said accused persons who are also wanted accused of NIA," it added.

ALSO READ | NIA Files Chargesheet Against Six For Promoting ISIS-Linked Terror Activities

Here is all about the two arrested terrorists including the terror group’s India head:

According to the statement issued by Assam Police the two ISIS terrorists were apprehended from Dharmasala area by the Special Task Force (STF) following a tip-off.

They were later brought to the STF office in Guwahati. The identity of both of them was ascertained and it has been found that the accused Farukhi of Chakrata, Dehradun is the head of ISIS in India.

Advertisement

His associate Anurag Singh alias Rehan of Panipat in Haryana got converted to Islam, while his wife is a Bangladeshi national, the statement said.

"Both of them are highly indoctrinated and motivated leaders/members of ISIS in India. They had furthered the cause of ISIS in India through conspiracies to carry out recruitment, terror funding and terror acts using IEDs at several places across India," the Assam Police statement said.

ALSO READ |NIA Raids 44 Locations In Karnataka And Maharashtra To Uncover ISIS Terror Conspiracy

It is also stated that several cases are pending against both the arrested terrorists at NIA, Delhi, ATS and Lucknow among other places.

It also mentioned STF Assam will handover case to NIA.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has hailed the efforts of the state police over the arrest of two ISIS terrorists.

ALSO READ | NIA Launches Raids Targeting Suspected ISIS Training Centers In Tamil Nadu And Telangana

Taking to micro-blogging site X, he said: “We shall continue our fight against the fundamentalist and eradicate terrorism from the soil of our nation under the leadership of the Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Women Are Voting In Record Numbers But Still Fall Behind In Electoral Politics
  2. Taylor Swift's 'Static Noise' Video Is No.1 On iTunes Top Videos Chart, Teases 'The Tortured Poets Department' Album
  3. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Grant Page Dies At 85: Iconic ‘Mad Max’ Stuntman Passes Away After Suffering A Fatal Car Crash
  5. IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Meets Alan Walker- RCB Unbox Event Unites Cricket And Music
  6. CAA Doesn’t Take Anyone’s Citizenship, Centre Tells SC, Seeks Time To Reply On Pleas Challenging Law
  7. Zomato 'Pure Veg Fleet' Row: CEO Deepinder Goyal Rolls Back Green Dress Code Amid Backlash
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024: ECI Takes Note Of Non-compliance On Unauthorised Political Ads