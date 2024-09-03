Firing Outside AP Dhillon's House In Canada, Bishnoi Gang Member Claims Responsibility

Shots were reportedly fired outside Punjabi singer AP Dhillon's house in Canada's Vancouver on Monday, the responsibility for which has been claimed by Rohit Godara, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
The video, which Outlook India couldn't verify independently, shows a man standing outside a house and firing multiple shots at night. The video has gone viral across social media, however the location of where the firing took place remains is yet to be verified.
The 'Brown Munde' singer lives on Victoria Island in British Columbia.
Another purported post doing the rounds on social media, shows Rohit Godara claiming the responsibility for the firing.
"Firing took place in two areas in Canada -- Victoria Island and Woodbridge Toronto -- and I, Rohit Godara (from the Lawrence Bishnoi group) take responsibility for them," the purported post read.
The veracity of this post could also not be independently verified by Outlook India.
As per the post, the firing outside Dhillon's house came after he featured Bollywood actor Salman Khan in his music video. The post also gave a death threat to the singer, saying that "either stay in your limits or you'll face dog's death".
Both Dhillon and the Canada Police are yet to address the incident. Meanwhile, security agencies are trying to verify the claims made in the post.
Dhillon is popular for his mixing pop genre with Punjabi Music and rose to fame with several such songs like 'Brown Munde', 'Excuses', 'Summer High', 'Dil Nu' and 'You' among others.
Last year in November, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had reportedly claimed responsibilities for a purported shooting at Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal' house in Canada's Vancouver.
Notably, the reported firing outside Dhillon's house comes months after two bike-borne men fired multiple shots outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai in April. Khan had said that Bishnoi gang -- who claimed responsibility for the attack -- was the one who carried out the firing on his balcony.