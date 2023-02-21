Any Activity In Administration Hall, Teflas, Sports Grounds Would Require Permission: JNU Admin

Day after a clash broke out in Jawaharlal Nehru University, the varsity administration on Monday said any activity in the premises of the inter-hall-administration, hostels, students activity centre (Teflas) and sports grounds would require formal permission. In a statement, the university said any event organised without due permission will invite disciplinary action as per the rules.



On Sunday, The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) alleged that when they were celebrating Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti, those affiliated to Left organisations vandalised Teflas, the office of the students' union. However, the JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) claimed that it was the ABVP that "attacked" the students.“It is hereby informed that any activity in the premises of the Inter-Hall-Administration including all hostels, students' activity centre (Teflas) and sports grounds would require formal permission of the Dean of Students,” the university said in the statement.



“Any event organised without due permission will invite disciplinary action as per the university rules. This is issued with the approval of the competent authority,” it added. Both the JNUSU and the ABVP have accused each other of being responsible for Sunday's incident. The RSS-affiliated ABVP accused the Left-backed student outfits of “insulting” Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. However, the JNU Students' Union alleged that the ABVP attacked some students after a march seeking justice for an IIT Bombay student who died by suicide. The ABVP denied the charge.



In a statement, the JNUSU said, “The ABVP has once again resorted to attacking students…This was done soon after a candlelight march in solidarity with the call by Darshan Solanki's father…ABVP did this once again to derail the movement against caste discrimination.”The ABVP denied the charge and accused the “Left group” of removing a garland from a picture of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and throwing it away.



The student outfit said it had organised a function to mark the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. “Immediately after the programme, the students from the Left came there and removed the garland from the picture and threw it away,” the ABVP said in a statement.