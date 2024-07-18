National

Who Was Aanvi Kamdar, CA-Turned-Influencer Who Died After Falling Into Gorge In Raigad

She had gone near the Kumbhe waterfall in Mangaon for a monsoon outing with her friends, when she fell into the 350-feet deep gorge.

CA-turned-influencer Aanvi Kamdar |
CA-turned-influencer Aanvi Kamdar | Photo: Instagram/theglocaljournal
info_icon

Aanvi Kamdar, a famous social media influencer in her mid-20s, died after falling into a gorge while filming a video in Maharashtra's Raigad.

Reportedly, at first it had seemed like she was not alive after falling into the gorge. However, after moving closer, officials found her to be breathing. "She was immediately taken to the hospital. But, she died during treatment," said Superintendent of Police (Raigad) Somnath Gharge.

The District Collector of Pune, Suhas Diwas, appealed to the public to be responsible and take care while visiting such places, advising them to not go near any waterfalls or streams.

"Care needs to be taken and proper planning needs to be done, keeping in mind the weather conditions," Diwas was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

ALL ABOUT AANVI KAMDAR

  • Aanvi Kamdar was a digital creator for travel and lifestyle-related content. Going by the name of "theglocaljournal", Kamdar has a following of around 2,62,000 on Instagram. From luxury finds to aesthetic cafes and travel finds, Kamdar has uploaded over 2,000 posts on her social media.

  • Before growing to fame with the art of reel making, the chartered accountant had been working at Deloitte India. According to her LinkedIn, she had worked there for five years, gaining "valuable experience in valuation of companies, risk advisory and developing processes for companies".

  • In addition to being a content creator, Kamdar was also working as an associate community manager at LinkedIn, where she collaborated with "CXOs, entrepreneurs and founders to build their voices and nurture communities" on the networking platform.

  • According to Kamdar, her main focus as an Associate Community Manager was to focus on partnerships, content building, strategy and analytics among other things to improve the user experience and engagement.

  • Aanvi Kamdar's LinkedIn profile reads that she was passionate about "learning new skills and technologies" and she also had earned several certifications in "responsible AI, generative AI and project management from" the platform. She wrote that her goal was to leverage her skills and knowledge into amplifying, connecting and empowering voices that "make a difference" on LinkedIn and beyond.

