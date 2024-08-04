Video: 4 Coaches Of Korba-Visakhapatnam Express Catch Fire

A fire broke out on the Korba-Visakhapatnam Express on Sunday morning, gutting four coaches shortly after the train arrived at Visakhapatnam railway station in Andhra Pradesh.
The blaze began near the A1 coach, prompting passengers to raise the alarm. Railway officials evacuated the train, ensuring all passengers were safely removed as the fire spread to three coaches.
Watch the video here:
"At 7:30 am, four bogies of the Tirumala Express, which were stationary in the Vizag railway station, caught fire. Fortunately, at that point of time, there was no passenger inside those bogies. So there was no loss of life and no injury was caused to anyone," Visakhapatnam Commissioner of Police Shanka Brata Bagchi told news agency ANI.
An investigation into the cause of the fire has been launched by the police, led by CP Bagchi. Forensic experts have been called to the scene to determine the exact cause of the incident, with possibilities including a short circuit.
"The local fire services authorities immediately responded. We are registering an FIR. Forensic experts have been called to identify the reason behind the fire, whether it is a short circuit or any other reason. Only after collecting forensic evidence from the scene and examining the forensic evidence will they be able to give an opinion on the real reason behind the accident," Police Commissioner added.