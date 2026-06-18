Andhra Pradesh Rice Farmers Vs El Niño: Is DSR The New Normal?

The shift is being supported through field programmes run by the Dr Reddy's Foundation, a CSR beneficiary initiative of Dr Reddy's Laboratories. The foundation works across over 1,500 villages in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts, covering roughly 10 lakh acres of paddy area under its Action for Climate and Environment (ACE) programme. State agricultural departments and Krishi Vighyan Kendras are also working with farmers, advising them to reduce paddy acreage, switch to short-duration crops, or move to pulses and cereals.