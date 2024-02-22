Andhra Pradesh: Condoms Become Part Of Campaign Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections

In a surprising turn of events, condoms have taken center stage in the political landscape of Andhra Pradesh as both the ruling YSR Congress Party and the leading opposition, Telugu Desam Party, have been distributing packets with their party symbols printed on them as part of their campaign strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
A viral video circulating on social media featured party cadres distributing condom packs marked with symbols of either party.
The video also captured a discussion on how to reduce the number of beneficiaries of government schemes.
As per a report by India Today, party leaders engaged in door-to-door campaigns for the Lok Sabha polls were seen distributing these unconventional campaign materials.
How did the political parties react?
Despite both parties engaging in the distribution of condoms, they have taken to slamming each other for the same actions.
Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party called out the TDP, questioning the party's ethics. "Will it stop with condoms or even start distributing Viagra to the public?" questioned Jagan Mohan Reddy's party on X.
In response, the TDP retaliated by posting a similar condom pack with the YSRCP logo, mocking the ruling party's campaign.
The TDP sarcastically inquired if this was the level of preparedness ('siddam') the YSRCP was boasting about.
They wrote on X, "Why are you shouting about preparation..readiness? Instead of doing such vile campaigns, we can spend money on corpses @YSRCParty ?"