Saturday, Jul 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Amit Shah On Two-Day Gujarat Visit From Today; To Launch 'E-FIR' Service, Other Projects

Amit Shah will inaugurate this state-level control room for surveillance and traffic management at an event to be organised in the campus of National Forensic Sciences University in Gandhinagar on Saturday morning.

undefined
Amit Shah Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Jul 2022 9:39 am

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a two-day Gujarat visit from Saturday, during which he is scheduled to launch a host of projects, including the "e-FIR" service and a CCTV-based command and control room for police in Gandhinagar, officials said.

Shah will inaugurate this state-level control room for surveillance and traffic management at an event to be organised in the campus of National Forensic Sciences University in Gandhinagar on Saturday morning, they said.

At the same event, Shah will also launch the state Home Department's "e-FIR" project. Using this service, people can now lodge complaints on the department's website or mobile application to report theft of their vehicles or mobile phones, a government release said.

Related stories

Gujarat Police Arrest Filmmaker Avinash Das In Case Of Sharing Photo Of Amit Shah With Arrested IAS Officer

Maharashtra Growth Engine Of Country: Chief Minister Shinde Tells Amit Shah

Revive Cooperative Banks To Extend More Long-Term Loans To Farmers: Amit Shah

The minister will also launch there the state-wide rollout of the body-worn cameras for field policemen.

Later in the day, Shah will visit Mansa town in Gandhinagar district to inaugurate a newly-built library, a community kitchen for providing cooked food to anganwadis and a hall built by Mansa municipality, the officials said.

Shah, who represents the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, will also visit the civil hospital and Chandrasar lake in Mansa, his native place. On Sunday, he will inaugurate several projects of the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority, they said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Union Home Minister Amit Shah Gujarat E-FIR Service CCTV-based Command Control Room For Police National Forensic Sciences University State Home Department
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Indian Finalists At Athletics Worlds 2022

Indian Finalists At Athletics Worlds 2022

MP Reports 219 Covid-19 Cases, One Death; Active Tally Stands At 1,435

MP Reports 219 Covid-19 Cases, One Death; Active Tally Stands At 1,435