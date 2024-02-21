Ameen Sayani's Golden Voice On Airwaves Endeared Him To People Across Generations: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the death of famous radio personality Ameen Sayani and said his golden voice on the airwaves had a charm and warmth that endeared him to people across generations.

Sayani, the iconic voice behind "Binaca Geetmala", has died at the age of 91, his son Rajil Sayani said on Wednesday.

Sayani suffered a heart attack on Tuesday night and was taken to a hospital in South Mumbai but could not be saved.