Ameen Sayani's Golden Voice On Airwaves Endeared Him To People Across Generations: PM Modi

Sayani, the iconic voice behind "Binaca Geetmala", has died at the age of 91, his son Rajil Sayani said on Wednesday.

February 21, 2024

PM Narendra Modi | Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the death of famous radio personality Ameen Sayani and said his golden voice on the airwaves had a charm and warmth that endeared him to people across generations.

Sayani suffered a heart attack on Tuesday night and was taken to a hospital in South Mumbai but could not be saved.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Shri Ameen Sayani Ji's golden voice on the airwaves had a charm and warmth that endeared him to people across generations."

"Through his work, he played an important role in revolutionising Indian broadcasting and nurtured a very special bond with his listeners. Saddened by his passing away. Condolences to his family, admirers and all radio lovers. May his soul rest in peace," the prime minister said.

