Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Alt News Co-founder Mohammed Zubair Moves SC For Bail, Claims Threat To His Life

Mohammad Zubair was arrested by the Delhi Police on June 27 for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through one of his tweets.

AltNews co-founder Muhammad Zubair
AltNews co-founder Muhammad Zubair PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Jul 2022 12:17 pm

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear on Friday the bail plea of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in connection with a case registered against him in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly outraging religious feelings. A vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and JK Maheshwari said on Thursday that the matter be listed on Friday subject to clearance from the Chief Justice of India. 

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for Zubair, said his anticipatory bail was rejected by the Allahabad High Court and subsequently he was arrested. “There is a threat to his life as people out there are threatening him”, he said while urging the court to list the matter urgently. 

Related stories

Alt News Says Foreign Funds Charge False, Terms It Attempt To Shutdown Critical Work

Delhi Police Raids Alt News Co-Founder Mohammad Zubair’s Bengaluru Residence

Delhi Police Inspecting Financial Transactions Of Alt News Co-founder Mohammad Zubair

An FIR was lodged against Zubair in Uttar Pradesh under IPC section 295A (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings) and section 67 of the IT Act here on a complaint by Hindu Sher Sena Sitapur district president Bhagwan Sharan on June 1. Zubair was arrested by the Delhi Police on June 27 for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through one of his tweets.

The Delhi Police has invoked new provisions -- sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 35 of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act -- against Zubair. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Alt News Mohammad Zubair Supreme Court Bail Plea Indira Banerjee JK Maheshwari Allahabad High Court IPC Section 295A IPC Section 67 Bhagwan Sharan
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

No Woman’s Land: Female Cab Drivers On Indian Roads

No Woman’s Land: Female Cab Drivers On Indian Roads

CBI Arrests Power Grid Executive Director, Tata Projects Executive VP Among 6 In Bribery Case

CBI Arrests Power Grid Executive Director, Tata Projects Executive VP Among 6 In Bribery Case