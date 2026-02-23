Alia Bhatt Opens BAFTA Debut Speech in Hindi, Wins Applause Online

The actor made her debut as a presenter at the 79th British Academy Film Awards.
She surprised the audience by beginning her speech in Hindi at Royal Festival Hall.
Bhatt wore a custom silver ensemble by Gucci and joined a star-studded lineup of presenters at the ceremony.
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt made her debut at the 79th edition of the British Academy Film Awards as a presenter, surprising the audience by opening her speech in Hindi.
Videos from the ceremony, held on Sunday at Royal Festival Hall in London, soon surfaced online, with many users praising the actor for the gesture. "Namaskar! Agla award ek aisi film ke liye hai, jo angrezi mein nahi hai," she is heard saying in the clip.
"Don't reach for the subtitles just yet. I was only saying in Hindi that the next award is for a film not in the English language. Because while film speaks in countless voices, what we always celebrate is the language of cinema. And that one we all speak fluently. And the incredible nominees are," she further added.
For the occasion, Bhatt chose a custom silver dress by Gucci, pairing it elegantly with a white stole.
She was part of a star-studded lineup of presenters that included Alicia Vikander, Bryan Cranston, Cillian Murphy, Delroy Lindo, Emily Watson, Ethan Hawke, Gillian Anderson, Glenn Close, Hannah Waddingham, Monica Bellucci, Rege-Jean Page, Riz Ahmed and Stellan Skarsgård, among others.
(with PTI inputs)