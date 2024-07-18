Akhilesh Yadav Extends 'Monsoon Offer' In Cryptic Post Amid Yogi-KP Maurya 'Rift'

Using the rumours of rift between Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya to take jibes at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), INDIA Bloc leader and Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday again made remarks on the rumoured infighting in the state government.
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday made a cryptic ‘monsoon offer’ amid the apparent infighting in the Uttar Pradesh unit of the ruling BJP. “Monsoon offer: Sau lau, sarkar bano,” Akhilesh Yadav said in a post on microblogging platform X.
On Wednesday as well, Akhilesh Yadav took a dig at the BJP-led state government and said people are "fed up of the infighting". Akhilesh Yadav's remarks came a day after Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya met BJP president JP Nadda on Tuesday amid buzz of rift with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya met JP Nadda on Tuesday amid party's work on chalking out its strategy following its poor performance in the crucial state in the Lok Sabha elections.
There has long been a buzz about less-than-warm relations between Maurya and Adityanath. In private conversations, a number of BJP leaders from the state, including those who lost in the Lok Sabha polls, have been critical of the chief minister's working style and cited it as one of the reasons for their loss.
Maurya made no comments to media persons as he left the BJP headquarters in Delhi following the meeting. Party sources said Nadda was expected to meet UP BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary too, according to a PTI report.
However, Maurya's meeting with Nadda came after his "organisation is always bigger than government" remarks at the state party's extended executive meeting on Sunday.
Reacting to the developments, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Wednesday the state government "has become weak"
"...The Uttar Pradesh government is fighting among themselves. The BJP government is unstable and the public is troubled in the fight for power. The BJP government is harassing the teachers. The decision to demolish houses in the capital Lucknow has been postponed. This clearly shows that the government has become weak...," Akhilesh Yadav said.
Hitting back at Akhilesh Yadav, UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said in a post on X, "BJP has a strong organization and government both in the country and the state, SP's PDA is a fraud."