National

Akhilesh Yadav Extends 'Monsoon Offer' In Cryptic Post Amid Yogi-KP Maurya 'Rift'

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday made a cryptic ‘monsoon offer’ amid the apparent infighting in the Uttar Pradesh unit of the ruling BJP. “Monsoon offer: Sau lau, sarkar bano,” Akhilesh Yadav said in a post on microblogging platform X.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav addressing a PC on Wednesday, July 17
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav addressing a PC on Wednesday, July 17 Photo: X/@samajwadiparty
info_icon

Using the rumours of rift between Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya to take jibes at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), INDIA Bloc leader and Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday again made remarks on the rumoured infighting in the state government.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday made a cryptic ‘monsoon offer’ amid the apparent infighting in the Uttar Pradesh unit of the ruling BJP. “Monsoon offer: Sau lau, sarkar bano,” Akhilesh Yadav said in a post on microblogging platform X.

On Wednesday as well, Akhilesh Yadav took a dig at the BJP-led state government and said people are "fed up of the infighting". Akhilesh Yadav's remarks came a day after Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya met BJP president JP Nadda on Tuesday amid buzz of rift with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya met JP Nadda on Tuesday amid party's work on chalking out its strategy following its poor performance in the crucial state in the Lok Sabha elections.

There has long been a buzz about less-than-warm relations between Maurya and Adityanath. In private conversations, a number of BJP leaders from the state, including those who lost in the Lok Sabha polls, have been critical of the chief minister's working style and cited it as one of the reasons for their loss.

ALSO READ | All Not Well In UP Govt? Deputy CM Maurya Meets BJP Chief Nadda Amid Rumours Of Rift With Yogi

Maurya made no comments to media persons as he left the BJP headquarters in Delhi following the meeting. Party sources said Nadda was expected to meet UP BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary too, according to a PTI report.

However, Maurya's meeting with Nadda came after his "organisation is always bigger than government" remarks at the state party's extended executive meeting on Sunday.

Reacting to the developments, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Wednesday the state government "has become weak"

"...The Uttar Pradesh government is fighting among themselves. The BJP government is unstable and the public is troubled in the fight for power. The BJP government is harassing the teachers. The decision to demolish houses in the capital Lucknow has been postponed. This clearly shows that the government has become weak...," Akhilesh Yadav said.

Hitting back at Akhilesh Yadav, UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said in a post on X, "BJP has a strong organization and government both in the country and the state, SP's PDA is a fraud."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Namibia Vs Oman, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 Live Score: Gerhard Erasmas & Co Face OMA At The Forthill
  2. NEP Vs UAE, Women's Asia Cup 2024 Preview Match 1: Nepal Return After Eight Years
  3. IND Vs PAK, Women's Asia Cup 2024 Match 2 Preview: Dominant India Begin Title Defence Against Pakistan
  4. UAE At Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  5. Malaysia At Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Lionel Messi Asked To Apologize: Argentina Players' Racist Chant Controvery - Explained
  2. English Premier League: Grateful Archie Gray Happy To Play In Any Position For Tottenham After 'Good' Debut
  3. Manchester United New Boy Zirkzee Says Having Van Nistelrooy As Coach Is 'Special'
  4. Darren Anderton Says England Would Have Won Euro 2024 Under Pep Guardiola
  5. Who Will Be New England Coach? Eddie Howe Being Favourite No Shock To Ex-Winger Darren Anderton
Tennis News
  1. Hamburg Open: Alexander Zverev Breezes Past Jesper De Jong Into Second Round
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Will Rafael Nadal Join Andy Murray In Bidding Adieu?
  3. Swedish Open: Ruud Stunned As Monteiro Advances To Quarter-Finals
  4. Nordea Open 2024: Sumit Nagal-Karol Drzewiecki Pair Bows Out After First Round
  5. Rafael Nadal: Former World No 1 Named In US Open 2024 Entry List
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. NEET SC Hearing LIVE: Re-Examination Needs To Be On Concrete Footing, Says CJI
  2. Karnataka Reservation Bill: Who Would It Benefit? Why Was It Put On Hold?
  3. NEET-UG SC Hearing: Re-Examination Has To Be On Concrete Footing, Says CJI Chandrachud
  4. Akhilesh Yadav Extends 'Monsoon Offer' In Cryptic Post Amid Yogi-KP Maurya 'Rift'
  5. Security Forces Keep Tight Vigil Amid Increased Attacks In J&K's Doda
Entertainment News
  1. 'Stree 2' Trailer Review: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Return In This Horror Comedy Flick
  2. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, July 18: Nick Jonas' Birthday Wish For Priyanka Chopra, The Boys Season 4 Is Out On Amazon Prime
  3. Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi Starrer 'Amaran' To Arrive In Theatres This Diwali
  4. 'The Boys Season 4 Episode 8': When And Where To Watch The Finale Of This Satirical Superhero Series
  5. Cigarettes After Sex To Return To India With Three Shows In January 2025 - Check Out The Details Inside
US News
  1. 'Will Make A Great VP': Usha Chilukuri All Praise For Husband JD Vance As He Accepts Nomination
  2. US President Joe Biden Tests Positive For Covid-19 Amid Rising Concerns Over His Age
  3. 'I Don't Like Him': Florida Man Arrested For Making Death Threats Against Joe Biden
  4. Surprising Things JD Vance Said About Trump Before Joining Him
  5. Democrats Aim To Nominate President In First Week Of August, As Some Push Biden To Quit The Race
World News
  1. Parts Of South Korea Battle Flood After Heavy Rain
  2. Bangladesh Students Protest Against 'War Heroes' Quota in Govt Jobs | All You Need To Know
  3. Gaza War 'Most Documented Genocide'; China Calls For Ceasefire At UNSC | Latest On Israel-Hamas War
  4. China Mall Fire: Fire Breaks Out In Shopping Mall In Sichuan Province, 16 Dead
  5. 'Will Make A Great VP': Usha Chilukuri All Praise For Husband JD Vance As He Accepts Nomination
Latest Stories
  1. Andhra Horror: YSRCP Youth Wing Member Hacked To Death With Machete, Chopped Hands Lie On Road
  2. Nick Jonas Wishes His 'Love' Priyanka Chopra On Birthday With Mushy Unseen Pics; Calls Himself 'Lucky'
  3. NEET SC Hearing LIVE: Re-Examination Needs To Be On Concrete Footing, Says CJI
  4. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, July 18: Nick Jonas' Birthday Wish For Priyanka Chopra, The Boys Season 4 Is Out On Amazon Prime
  5. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Gautam Gambhir Tipped To Revive Out-Of-Favour Speedster's International Career
  6. Naxal Attack: 2 Soldiers Killed In IED Blast In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur
  7. Live Sports News Today: India Team Announcement Updates; Build Up To Women's Asia Cup T20; Rafael Nadal In Action
  8. Doda, J&K: 2 Jawans Injured In Fresh Gunfight With Militants Days After 4 Soldiers Died In Op