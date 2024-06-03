National

Akasa Air Delhi-Mumbai Flight Diverted To Ahmedabad After 'Security Alert Onboard'

An Akasa Air Delhi-Mumai flight on Monday recieve a "security alert on board", leading to the diversion of the flight to Gujarat's Ahmedabad, an airline spokesperson said.

File image
All passengers were deplaned. Photo: File image
info_icon

An Akasa Air Delhi-Mumai flight on Monday recieve a "security alert on board", leading to the diversion of the flight to Gujarat's Ahmedabad, an airline spokesperson said. All passengers of the flight were deplaned after arrival at Ahmedabad airport.

The airline spokesperson said that the Akasa Air flight QP 1719, flying from Delhi to Mu mbai on June 03, was carrying 186 passengers, an infant and six crew members on board.


It received a security alert on board, the spokesperson said, adding that as per prescribed safety and security procedures, the plane was diverted to Ahmedabad.

"The Captain followed all required emergency procedures and landed safely at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 10:13 hrs. All passengers have been deplaned. Akasa Air is following and supporting all safety and security protocols on ground," the spokesperson added

On Sunday, a Mumbai-bound Vistara flight with 306 persons onboard from Paris received a bomb threat after which a full emergency was declared at the city airport prior to its arrival. The flight landed at 10:19 am on Sunday, a source said.

Vistara on Sunday reported that its," flight UK 024 from Paris' Charles de Gualle airport to Mumbai received a handwritten note on an airsickness bag threatening a bomb," news agency PTI quoted the source as saying.

Following this, full emergency was declared at 10:08 am, as per the source, who added that the flight landed at 10:19 am.

"There were 294 passengers and 12 crew onboard the Paris-Mumbai flight," the source said.

Vistara in a statement confirmed that "a security concern has been noted by our staff while onboard the airline's flight UK 024 operating from Paris to Mumbai on 2 June 2024."

Following the protocol, the airline immediately informed the relevant authorities, a Vistara spokesperson said in the statement.

It also said that the flight has landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai and the airline is fully cooperating with the security agencies for all the mandatory checks.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Reporter’s Dairy: Mehbooba's Fight To Reclaim South Kashmir Voters
  2. Day In Pics: June 03, 2024
  3. As Hyderabad Ceases To Be Joint Capital, Andhra Pradesh’s 10-year Long Capital Dilemma Continues
  4. OJEE Result 2024, Rankcard Released On ojee.nic.in | Steps, Direct Links To Check Odisha JEE Result
  5. Govt Imposing More Burden On people: CPI(M) On Hike In Milk Prices, Highway Toll
Entertainment News
  1. Ranveer Singh Gives A Contemporary Twist To Traditional Attire
  2. Varun Dhawan's Wife Natasha Reportedly Goes Into Labour; Actor Spotted Outside Mumbai Hospital
  3. Watch: Adele Scolds A Fan At Las Vegas Concert For Anti-Pride Month Comment, Calls It Intolerable
  4. Ammy Virk Has THIS To Say On Diljit Dosanjh's No-Turban Look In 'Amar Singh Chamkila'
  5. ‘House Of The Dragon 2’: What If Bollywood Made The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Spin-Off? Here’s Our Dream Cast
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Aryna Sabalenka Beats Emma Navarro To Reach French Open Quarter-Finals
  2. Afghanistan Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  3. England Vs Scotland Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Match 6: When And Where To Watch
  4. Daniil Medvedev Vs Alex de Minaur French Open 2024, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. French Open Day 8 Recap: Tsitsipas Sets Up Alcaraz Face-Off, Swiatek Serves Double-Bagel Win
World News
  1. Island Near US Prepares For Evacuation Due To Rising Sea Levels
  2. Watch: Adele Scolds A Fan At Las Vegas Concert For Anti-Pride Month Comment, Calls It Intolerable
  3. Should It Be Lonely At The Top?
  4. Mount Everest Tragedies: A Grim History Of Fatalities
  5. Long Queues At Mount Everest A Risk For Climate And Climbers
Latest Stories
  1. Suhana Khan Shares Pictures From Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding, BFF Shanaya Kapoor Makes An Appearance
  2. Mumbai: 27-Year-Old Woman, Daughter of IAS Officers, Jumps To Death; Suicide Note Found
  3. 642 Million Voted, Record Seizures Made: EC On Mega Lok Sabha Elections; CEC Says 'We Weren't Laapata'
  4. Meenakshi Seshadri Reveals Being Removed From 'Damini' After She Rejected Rajkumar Santoshi’s Marriage Proposal
  5. Dalljiet Kaur's Husband Nikhil Patel Issues A Cease And Desist Letter To The Actor, Threatens Legal Action
  6. ‘House Of The Dragon 2’: What If Bollywood Made The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Spin-Off? Here’s Our Dream Cast
  7. Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: 'Will Soon Start Polling In J&K', Says CEC; 64.2 Cr Indians Voted In LS Polls
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE: Aryna Sabalenka Beats Emma Navarro To Reach French Open Quarter-Finals