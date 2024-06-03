Akasa Air Delhi-Mumbai Flight Diverted To Ahmedabad After 'Security Alert Onboard'

An Akasa Air Delhi-Mumai flight on Monday recieve a "security alert on board", leading to the diversion of the flight to Gujarat's Ahmedabad, an airline spokesperson said. All passengers of the flight were deplaned after arrival at Ahmedabad airport.
The airline spokesperson said that the Akasa Air flight QP 1719, flying from Delhi to Mu mbai on June 03, was carrying 186 passengers, an infant and six crew members on board.
It received a security alert on board, the spokesperson said, adding that as per prescribed safety and security procedures, the plane was diverted to Ahmedabad.
"The Captain followed all required emergency procedures and landed safely at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 10:13 hrs. All passengers have been deplaned. Akasa Air is following and supporting all safety and security protocols on ground," the spokesperson added
On Sunday, a Mumbai-bound Vistara flight with 306 persons onboard from Paris received a bomb threat after which a full emergency was declared at the city airport prior to its arrival. The flight landed at 10:19 am on Sunday, a source said.
Vistara on Sunday reported that its," flight UK 024 from Paris' Charles de Gualle airport to Mumbai received a handwritten note on an airsickness bag threatening a bomb," news agency PTI quoted the source as saying.
Following this, full emergency was declared at 10:08 am, as per the source, who added that the flight landed at 10:19 am.
"There were 294 passengers and 12 crew onboard the Paris-Mumbai flight," the source said.
Vistara in a statement confirmed that "a security concern has been noted by our staff while onboard the airline's flight UK 024 operating from Paris to Mumbai on 2 June 2024."
Following the protocol, the airline immediately informed the relevant authorities, a Vistara spokesperson said in the statement.
It also said that the flight has landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai and the airline is fully cooperating with the security agencies for all the mandatory checks.