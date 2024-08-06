National

Air India To Operate Evening Flights To Dhaka Today; Vistara's Services From Tomorrow | Details

The Tata Group-owned Air India operates two daily flights from the national capital to Dhaka while Vistara operates daily flights from Mumbai and three weekly services from Delhi to Dhaka.

Air India (Representational Image)
Air India (Representational Image) Photo: PTI
info_icon

A day after cancelling flights to and from Dhaka amid widespread unrest, Air India on Tuesday has announced to operate its scheduled flight from Delhi to Dhaka while Vistara's scheduled services to the Bangladesh capital will be operational from August 7. According to a Vistara official, the airline has cancelled its flights to Dhaka for Tuesday.

S Jaishankar - null
'Sheikh Hasina Requested...': EAM Jaishankar Addresses Parliament On Bangladesh Unrest

BY Outlook Web Desk

"In view of the emerging situation in Bangladesh, we have cancelled the scheduled operation of our flights to and from Dhaka with immediate effect. We are continuously monitoring the situation and are extending support to our passengers with confirmed bookings for travel to and from Dhaka with a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges," an Air India spokesperson said in a statement on Monday.

Sheikh Hasina's Last Moments As Bangladesh Prime Minister - | Photo: AP
45 Minutes And A Dramatic Exit: Sheikh Hasina's Last Moments As Bangladesh Prime Minister

BY Danita Yadav

In a statement, the carrier also said that due to the prevailing situation there, a one-time waiver is being offered on rescheduling to passengers having confirmed bookings on any of its flight to and from Dhaka between August 4 and 7. The offer will be applicable for tickets booked on or prior to August 5.

The neighbouring country is embroiled with massive protests over the 'Muktijoddha Quota'. Furthermore, the current situation extremely volatile as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday quit and flee.

Former Bangladesh PM and BNP chief Khaleda Zia | - X/@zarrar_11PK
Khaleda Zia, Former Bangladesh PM, Released From Jail After Sheikh Hasina's Exit | All About Her

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

Bangladesh proetst: Flights schedules

The Tata Group-owned airline operates two daily flights from the national capital to Dhaka while Vistara operates daily flights from Mumbai and three weekly services from Delhi to Dhaka.

Both Vistara and IndiGo had cancelled their Tuesday flights to the Bangladesh capital. An update from IndiGo on Dhaka flights for Wednesday is awaited.

Normally, IndiGo operates one daily flight from Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai to Dhaka, and two daily services to the Bangladesh capital from Kolkata.

ISKCON Temple In Meherpur Vandalised Amid Fears Of Religious Clashes - | Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Bangladesh Unrest: ISKCON Temple In Meherpur Vandalised Amid Fears Of Religious Clashes

BY Outlook Web Desk

While Air India operates two daily flights from Delhi to Dhaka, Vistara flies daily flights from Mumbai and three weekly services from Delhi to the Bangladesh capital.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SA20 2025: Dinesh Karthik To Play For Paarl Royals In Third Season
  2. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI Preview: India Batters Must Beat Sri Lanka Spinners To Avoid Series Loss After 27 Years
  3. Vinod Kambli, Former India Cricketer, Faces Severe Health Condition, Struggles To Walk - Video
  4. Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley To Step Down At End Of Season
  5. Bangladesh Protests: Former Skipper Mashrafe Mortaza's House In Narail Set On Fire
Football News
  1. Spain Vs France, Paris Olympics 2024: Thierry Henry Delighted After Guiding FRA To Final
  2. Premier League News: West Ham United Confirm Arrival Of Copa America, World Cup Winner Guido Rodriguez
  3. Chelsea News: Moises Caicedo Felt 115m Price Tag Pressure During First Season At Stamford Bridge
  4. Spain Vs France, Paris Olympics 2024 Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ESP Vs FRA Men's Football Final Live
  5. English Premier League: Enzo Maresca Wants Rule Change To Retain Academy Players
Tennis News
  1. Paris 2024: 'Your Gold Will Come' -Djokovic Backs Alcaraz For Future Olympics Success
  2. Sebastian Korda Walks In Father's Footsteps With Washington Open Triumph
  3. Washington Open: Former World No 1 Paula Badosa Ends Two Year Trophy Drought
  4. Novak Djokovic Eyes Los Angeles 2028 Olympics After Gold Medal Glory In Paris 2024
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic Outclasses Alcaraz On Chatrier To Win First Gold Medal - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Germany, Paris Olympics 2024 Hockey Semi-Final: IND Vs GER Match Prediction, Key Players - All You Need To Know
  2. Pakistan Legend Hassan Sardar Predicts Gold For The Indian Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024
  3. India Vs Great Britain Hockey Quarter-Final, Paris Olympics: Chak De India Actor’s Shocking Connection With Amit Rohidas’ Red Card Revealed
  4. IND Vs GER Hockey Semi-Final, Paris Olympics: Motivated India Look To Script Another Historic Chapter- Preview
  5. India Vs Germany, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Semi-Final Match On TV And Online

Trending Stories

National News
  1. All India Sufi Council Welcomes Centre's Amendments For Waqf Board Amid Row
  2. Air India To Operate Evening Flights To Dhaka Today; Vistara's Services From Tomorrow | Details
  3. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: 4 Co-Owners Of Basement Seek Bail In Delhi Court
  4. 'Don't Dictate The Court': CJI Tells Lawyer After He Pushes For Early Hearing In Case Linked to Shiv Sena
  5. 'Such Things Happen In Islamic Republics': Kangana Ranaut's Remark On Bangladesh Quota Protests
Entertainment News
  1. Is Chiyaan Vikram Part Of SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu's Film? Here's What The 'Thangalaan' Actor Has To Say
  2. Divya Seth's Daughter Mihika Passes Away, Actress Shares The Heartbreaking News On Social Media
  3. 'Son Of Sardaar 2': Ajay Devgn-Mrunal Thakur Begin Shoot With Prayers And Dhol In UK - Watch Video Inside
  4. Fawad Khan-Sanam Saeed's Show 'Barzakh' To Be Withdrawn From YouTube Pakistan; Here's Why
  5. Director David Lynch Diagnosed With Emphysema Due To 'Many Years Of Smoking', Fans Offer Support
US News
  1. Who Is Adin Ross? Find Out Why His Trump Interview Is Stirring Up So Much Drama
  2. Who Is Tim Walz? Meet Kamala Harris' Running Mate And Meme Sensation For The 2024 Presidential Election
  3. US Elections: Kamala Harris Secures Democratic Nomination; Picks Minnesota Gov Tim Walz As Running Mate
  4. US Officially Crowns Bald Eagle As National Bird |Here’s The Story Of Long Overdue Recognition
  5. Get Ready For An Immersive Experience Of ‘The Wizard Of Oz’ At Las Vegas Sphere
World News
  1. Bangladesh Protests LIVE: President Meets Student Movement LeadersMajor Changes In Army Top Ranks
  2. Who Is Adin Ross? Find Out Why His Trump Interview Is Stirring Up So Much Drama
  3. Who Is Tim Walz? Meet Kamala Harris' Running Mate And Meme Sensation For The 2024 Presidential Election
  4. US Elections: Kamala Harris Secures Democratic Nomination; Picks Minnesota Gov Tim Walz As Running Mate
  5. US Officially Crowns Bald Eagle As National Bird |Here’s The Story Of Long Overdue Recognition
Latest Stories
  1. 'Son Of Sardaar 2': Ajay Devgn-Mrunal Thakur Begin Shoot With Prayers And Dhol In UK - Watch Video Inside
  2. From Possible To Probable - Why Australia Decided To Raise Its Terror Threat Level | Explained
  3. Paris Olympics: Vinesh Phogat Defeats Ukraine's Oksana Livach, Enters Semi-Final
  4. Neeraj Chopra In Javelin Throw Paris Olympics 2024 Qualifications: Indian Qualifies With Season Best 89.34m, Kishore Jena Exits - As It Happened
  5. Ayodhya: 12-Year-Old Gangrape Survivor's Family Agrees For Termination Of Her Pregnancy
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 6, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Paris Olympics Day 11 Live Updates: Vinesh Phogat Enters Semifinals; Neeraj Chopra Qualifies For Men's Javelin Throw Final; Kishore Jena Crashes Out
  8. Bangladesh Protests LIVE: President Meets Student Movement LeadersMajor Changes In Army Top Ranks