Air India To Operate Evening Flights To Dhaka Today; Vistara's Services From Tomorrow | Details

A day after cancelling flights to and from Dhaka amid widespread unrest, Air India on Tuesday has announced to operate its scheduled flight from Delhi to Dhaka while Vistara's scheduled services to the Bangladesh capital will be operational from August 7. According to a Vistara official, the airline has cancelled its flights to Dhaka for Tuesday.
"In view of the emerging situation in Bangladesh, we have cancelled the scheduled operation of our flights to and from Dhaka with immediate effect. We are continuously monitoring the situation and are extending support to our passengers with confirmed bookings for travel to and from Dhaka with a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges," an Air India spokesperson said in a statement on Monday.
In a statement, the carrier also said that due to the prevailing situation there, a one-time waiver is being offered on rescheduling to passengers having confirmed bookings on any of its flight to and from Dhaka between August 4 and 7. The offer will be applicable for tickets booked on or prior to August 5.
The neighbouring country is embroiled with massive protests over the 'Muktijoddha Quota'. Furthermore, the current situation extremely volatile as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday quit and flee.
Bangladesh protest: Flights schedules
The Tata Group-owned airline operates two daily flights from the national capital to Dhaka while Vistara operates daily flights from Mumbai and three weekly services from Delhi to Dhaka.
Both Vistara and IndiGo had cancelled their Tuesday flights to the Bangladesh capital. An update from IndiGo on Dhaka flights for Wednesday is awaited.
Normally, IndiGo operates one daily flight from Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai to Dhaka, and two daily services to the Bangladesh capital from Kolkata.
