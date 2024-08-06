Bangladesh Unrest: ISKCON Temple In Meherpur Vandalised Amid Fears Of Religious Clashes

Amid widespread unrest in Bangladesh, an ISKCON temple in Khulna's Meherpur was vandalised and set ablaze. The incident occurred on Monday shortly after Sheikh Hasina resigned as the Prime Minister and fled the country.
Yudhistir Govinda Das, the spokesperson for ISKCON, confirmed the incident. Taking to social media platform X, the head of communications stated that one of the rented centres had been burnt.
"As per the info I have received, one of our ISKCON center (rented) in Meherpur (Khulna division) was burnt including with the deities of Lord Jagannath, Baladev and Subhadra Devi. 3 devotees who lived in the center some how managed to escape & survived," wrote Das.
Speaking to news agency PTI, Kajol Debnath, the leader of the Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council stated that at least four Hindu temples had been targeted on Monday and suffered minor damages.
Furthermore, an Indian culturual centre in Dhaka was also allegedly vandalised by a mob.
In the past 24 hours, several reports of Hindu minorities being targeted in Bangladesh have surfaced. BJP MP Suvendu Adhikari claimed that many members of the Hindu community had been slaughtered amid the violence in Bangladesh.
However, these reports remain unconfirmed. Reports of Bangladeshi cricketer Liton Das' house being set on fire because he was Hindu also surfaced, however, these reports were false.