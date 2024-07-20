Air India Ferry Flight Lands In San Francisco With Passengers Stranded In Russia

Two days after making an emergency in Russia, passengers of Air India's United States-bound flight landed in San Francisco in the wee hours of Saturday.
Air India's Rescue Flight AI 1179 flew from Mumbai to Russia's Krasnoyark International Airport (KJA) to ferry the stranded passengers to their destination.
On Thursday, the airline had to divert its Boeing 777 Delhi-San Francisco flight with 225 passengers and 19 crew members to the Russian city after the cockpit crew detected a potential issue in the cargo of the aircraft.
Air India also sent an additional crew, security personnel onboard the rescue flight to provide any support for the passengers and staff stranded at the Russian airport.
The airline took to X and said, "AI1179 landed safely in San Francisco at 2027 Hrs local time (19 July)."
"We thank the DGCA, Government of India, Embassy of India in Russia, the Russian authorities, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Krasnoyarsk International Airport, and all partners involved, for their support in the situation," Air India added.
The airline also thanked the passengers for their patience and understanding during this time. "Safety remains our foremost priority, and something we will never compromise on," it added.
The Indian Embassy in Moscow, at the time of the take off, had taken to X an "thanked the Foreign Ministry of Russia and its Representative Office in Krasnoyarsk, Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport, the Krasnoyarsk Krai Government, airport authorities and security officials, for the assistance to the passengers and to Embassy's team in the coordination work throughout the emergency situation."
The ferry flight sent to the stranded passengers was also carrying also required essentials in addition to sufficient food supply for everyone.
Air India earlier also said that it obtained regulatory clearances for a relief flight. It also had set up a dedicated hotline -- India (011 -69329301), the US (+13177390126) -- for information.
After the flight had made the emergency landing at KJA as a precaution, Air India said that its local support was activated immediately to assist the passengers, who had to remain in the terminal building given the absence of Russian visas.
Food and beverage amenities which had been closed at the terminal for the evening, were reopened for the stranded passengers and crew.