National

Air India Ferry Flight Lands In San Francisco With Passengers Stranded In Russia

Air India's Rescue Flight AI 1179 had flown from Mumbai to ferry the stranded passengers from the Russian airport to San Francisco.

The Air India rescue flight landed in San Francisco early on Saturday. |
The Air India rescue flight landed in San Francisco early on Saturday. | Photo: X/@IndEmbMoscow
info_icon

Two days after making an emergency in Russia, passengers of Air India's United States-bound flight landed in San Francisco in the wee hours of Saturday.

Air India's Rescue Flight AI 1179 flew from Mumbai to Russia's Krasnoyark International Airport (KJA) to ferry the stranded passengers to their destination.

On Thursday, the airline had to divert its Boeing 777 Delhi-San Francisco flight with 225 passengers and 19 crew members to the Russian city after the cockpit crew detected a potential issue in the cargo of the aircraft.

Air India also sent an additional crew, security personnel onboard the rescue flight to provide any support for the passengers and staff stranded at the Russian airport.

The airline took to X and said, "AI1179 landed safely in San Francisco at 2027 Hrs local time (19 July)."

"We thank the DGCA, Government of India, Embassy of India in Russia, the Russian authorities, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Krasnoyarsk International Airport, and all partners involved, for their support in the situation," Air India added.

The airline also thanked the passengers for their patience and understanding during this time. "Safety remains our foremost priority, and something we will never compromise on," it added.

The Indian Embassy in Moscow, at the time of the take off, had taken to X an "thanked the Foreign Ministry of Russia and its Representative Office in Krasnoyarsk, Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport, the Krasnoyarsk Krai Government, airport authorities and security officials, for the assistance to the passengers and to Embassy's team in the coordination work throughout the emergency situation."

The ferry flight sent to the stranded passengers was also carrying also required essentials in addition to sufficient food supply for everyone.

Air India earlier also said that it obtained regulatory clearances for a relief flight. It also had set up a dedicated hotline -- India (011 -69329301), the US (+13177390126) -- for information.

After the flight had made the emergency landing at KJA as a precaution, Air India said that its local support was activated immediately to assist the passengers, who had to remain in the terminal building given the absence of Russian visas.

Food and beverage amenities which had been closed at the terminal for the evening, were reopened for the stranded passengers and crew.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SL Vs BAN Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 Live Scores: Nigar Sultana Hits Two Boundaries In The Over
  2. SL-W Vs BAN-W, Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 Toss Update: Bangladesh Women Bat First Against Sri Lanka
  3. IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Vs Salem Spartans Live Streaming, TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch ITT Vs SS Match
  4. India Vs UAE Preview, Women's Asia Cup 2024: IND-W Eye Semi-Final Berth
  5. ICC 'Keeping Watch On Security Situation' In Bangladesh, Host Of 2024 Women's T20 World Cup
Football News
  1. Manolo Marquez Succeeds Igor Stimac As New India Football Team Head Coach
  2. AIFF To Pick India's Next Head Coach Based On Result-Bringing Abilities
  3. Durand Cup: Jamshedpur Ready To Play First-Time Hosts In Historic 133rd Edition
  4. English Football Association Invites Application For Next England Coach
  5. AIFF Shortlists 20 Candidates For India Men's Football Team Head Coach Job
Tennis News
  1. Alexander Zverev Soars Past Zhizhen Zhang To Reach Hamburg Open Semi-finals
  2. Swiss Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas Sets Up Semi-final Showdown With Matteo Berrettini
  3. George Russell Seeking Novak Djokovic Advice On Sporting Longevity
  4. Rafael Nadal Vs Duje Ajdukovic Live Streaming, Swedish Open: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final Match
  5. Cesc Fabregas Officially Appointed Como Head Coach
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Fairly Unusual, But…': Shashi Tharoor Reacts To Kerala's 'Foreign Secretary' Appointment
  2. Air India Ferry Flight Lands In San Francisco With Passengers Stranded In Russia
  3. India News July 20 LIVE: '4000 Indian Students Yet To Return From Troubled Bangladesh', Says MEA
  4. In Photos: Indian Students Show Solidarity to Bangladesh's Anti-Quota Movement
  5. Between Reason And Rhapsody
Entertainment News
  1. 'Maharaj': When A Rich Historical Case Meets A Mediocre Film
  2. 'Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper' On Netflix Review: Manav Kaul’s Desperate Attempt To Save This Weakly Implemented Series Is Evident Throughout
  3. Fawad Khan Apologises For Keeping His Indian Fans Waiting So Long For His Comeback
  4. Nick Jonas Posts Unseen Picture From The Moment He Proposed To Priyanka Chopra - Check Post Inside
  5. Ayushmann Khurrana To Collaborate With 'Dream Girl' Director Raaj Shaandilyaa For The Third Time? Here's What We Know
US News
  1. Paris Adds 60Kms Of New Bike Lane Network Ahead Of 2024 Olympics | Paris 2024 Olympics Full Schedule
  2. Cyber Apocalypse Or Just A Glitch? The Wild Theories Behind Friday's IT Crash
  3. 10 Worst Foods In The World
  4. BYOB On Flight: Drunk Passengers Create Havoc On Wizz Air
  5. CDC Warns About Deadly Listeria Outbreak Linked To Deli Meat
World News
  1. In Photos: Houthi Drone Attack In Israel's Tel Aviv
  2. Paris Adds 60Kms Of New Bike Lane Network Ahead Of 2024 Olympics | Paris 2024 Olympics Full Schedule
  3. Cyber Apocalypse Or Just A Glitch? The Wild Theories Behind Friday's IT Crash
  4. 10 Worst Foods In The World
  5. BYOB On Flight: Drunk Passengers Create Havoc On Wizz Air
Latest Stories
  1. Harbhajan Singh Schools Pakistan Journalist For 'Silly' MS Dhoni-Mohammad Rizwan Comparison
  2. Elon Musk Congratulates PM Modi For ‘Being Most Followed World Leader’ On X
  3. Assam Will Become Muslim-majority State By 2041: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
  4. UPSC Chairperson Manoj Soni Tenders Resignation Nearly 5 Years Before His Tenure
  5. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri's Rom-Com Opens Steady With Rs 8.50 Crore
  6. Today World Sports News Live: Rafael Nadal In Action On Swedish Clay; India Beat Pakistan In Women's Asia Cup Opener
  7. India News July 20 LIVE: '4000 Indian Students Yet To Return From Troubled Bangladesh', Says MEA
  8. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3's Payal Malik Hints She Wants To Part Ways From Armaan Malik: I Am Done With The Drama And Hate