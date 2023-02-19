Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Air India Express Flight From Dubai Seeks Airport Assistance During Landing

Air India Express Flight From Dubai Seeks Airport Assistance During Landing

On Sunday, an Air India Express pilot experienced some problems during landing at Thiruvananthapuram airport, an airline source said.

Air India flight
Air India Express Flight From Dubai Seeks Airport Assistance During Landing

Updated: 19 Feb 2023 11:12 am

An Air India Express flight from Dubai to Thiruvananthapuram sought assistance from the airport on Sunday after the pilot experienced some problems during landing, an airline source said.
        
After landing, the plane was towed to the flight bay and all 148 passengers deboarded safely, the source said. 
        
"The pilot felt something uneasy during landing and sought assistance from the ATC. It was a normal landing at the scheduled arrival time of 6.30 AM. No emergency was declared by the pilot," the source said.
        
After the IX540 Air India Express flight was checked on landing, it was found that the top layer of a wheel of the nose gear of the aircraft had de-capped, he said.
        
"There is nothing serious about that," he added.

National Air India Express Pilot Dubai Airport Thiruvananthapuram Airline Passengers NO Emergency
