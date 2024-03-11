National

After 4-Year Gap, JNU To Hold Students' Union Polls On March 22

According to the schedule released by JNU's Election Committee, which is responsible for overseeing the polls, the tentative voter list will be displayed on Monday and will be open for correction till Tuesday.

March 11, 2024
March 11, 2024
       
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has said the students' union elections will be held on March 22 and the results will be declared on March 24.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) elections were last held in 2019.

Students can file their nominations from March 14 and the final list of candidates will be displayed on March 16, an official notice stated.

A University Governing Body Meeting (UGBM) will be held on March 20, followed by the presidential debate wherein the candidates will address other students.

Voting will be held on March 22. The counting of votes will take place on March 24, following which the results will be declared, according to the notice.

