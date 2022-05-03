Tuesday, May 03, 2022
After 2 Years, Scores Of Devotees Throng Mosques To Offer Eid Namaz

After a gap of two years, the Namaz of Eid was performed in mosques across Delhi, including at the historic Jama Masjid and Fatehpuri Masjid, as Covid-19 restrictions remain suspended due to a dip in cases.

Eid-ul-Fitr AP Photo/Sayyid Abdul Azim

Updated: 03 May 2022 11:12 am

On Tuesday morning, several mosques shifted the Namaz timings, keeping in mind the summer heat. Some others held special prayers in two shifts to accomodate scores of devotees.

Tight security arrangements were put in place at major religious places and also in different parts of the city for peaceful progression of the Namaz.

Festivities broke out with people greeting and hugging each other after the Namaz and shopping their favourite delicacies and other items.

"The Namaz of Eid is performed after sunrise and it used to be carried out around 8-9 am earlier. But this time, we preponed it keeping in mind the scorching heat these days," Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid Syed Ahmed Bukhari said.

The Namaz was performed at 6 am at the Jama Masjid. Many other mosques, including Fatehpuri, Sunehri Masjid, Shahjahano Masjid, Bhoori Bhatiyari and Dhaka Masjid, too held the Namaz between 6 am and 7 am.

Junglewali Masjid in Azad Market and a few other mosques held prayers in two shifts to accommodate the people.

In the last couple of years, people were forced to offer the Namaz of Eid at their homes as religious places remained closed as Covid-induced restrictions were in place

