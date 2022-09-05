Monday, Sep 05, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Afghan National Held For Supplying Narcotics In Delhi-NCR

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Ravindra Singh Yadav on Sunday said information was received from Gujarat ATS about supply of a huge quantity of heroin in Delhi by an Afghan national. 

Drugs
Drugs Getty Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Sep 2022 11:00 am

A 22-year-old Afghan national was arrested in a joint raid by Delhi Police's Crime Branch and Gujarat Police's Anti-Terrorist Squad for allegedly supplying narcotics in the Delhi-NCR region, police said. 

According to police, the accused Waheedullah had his network across the country and was supplying contraband to clients in Delhi-NCR. Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Ravindra Singh Yadav on Sunday said information was received from Gujarat ATS about supply of a huge quantity of heroin in Delhi by an Afghan national. 

A team of Delhi Police Crime Branch and Gujarat ATS was constituted to zero in on the Afghan module manufacturing, supplying and pushing narcotics including heroin in Delhi-NCR, he said.

The team developed leads and conducted raids at various places. Waheedullah was nabbed and heroin recovered from his possession, Yadav said.

During interrogation, Waheedullah disclosed that he came to India in 2016 on a medical visa for six months and subsequently got involved in supplying drugs with his father and another Afghan national named Mustafa Stanikzai. He further disclosed that his father was importing dry fruits and after suffering losses in the business got involved in making and supplying contraband in the Delhi-NCR region, the senior officer said.

"The accused had a processing unit being run secretly in UP. His father Rahimullah and Mustafa Stanikzai processed and supplied narcotic substances there," he said.  Rahimullah and Stanikzai are business partners and Waheedullah was used as a carrier to supply narcotics to clients in Delhi-NCR, the DCP said.

Further raids are being conducted to nab Rahimullah and Stanikzai who are absconding, police said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Related stories

Two Drug Peddlers Arrested With 2.70 kg Opium

Best Synthetic Urine Kits: Top 5 Fake Pee To Pass a Drug Test

Michael Jackson Used 19 Fake IDs To Score Drugs, Reveals New Documentary

Tags

National Afghan National Arrested Delhi Police's Crime Branch Gujarat Police's Anti-Terrorist Squad Supplying Narcotics Delhi-NCR Region Special Commissioner Of Police Ravindra Singh Yadav
NEXT MATCH
SL
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sebi Lays Rules For Automated Deactivation Of Trading, Demat Accounts In Case Of Inadequate KYCs

Sebi Lays Rules For Automated Deactivation Of Trading, Demat Accounts In Case Of Inadequate KYCs

Akshay Kumar Blames This Actor For Box- Office Failure OF His Films

Akshay Kumar Blames This Actor For Box- Office Failure OF His Films