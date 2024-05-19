National

Advocate Finds Copy Of Century-Old Thane Court Order In Mango Theft Case

"Considering the whole evidence, I am satisfied that accused are guilty of the offence of theft. But they are all young men and I have no wish to ruin their life by sentencing them, and they have moreover no previous conviction. Accordingly I convict them under section 379/109 and release them after due admonition," the magistrate said in the order.

File Photo
Advocate stumbled upon a copy of an order pronounced by a court in Maharashtra's Thane 100 years ago in a case of theft of mangoes File Photo
info_icon

An advocate has stumbled upon a copy of an order pronounced by a court in Maharashtra's Thane 100 years ago in a case of theft of mangoes, providing a glimpse of the legal proceedings at that time.

In the order dated July 5, 1924, the then magistrate TA Fernandes convicted four persons of mango theft and released them after admonition, considering they were all young men and he did not want to ruin their life by sentencing them.

Advocate Poonit Mahimkar told PTI on Sunday that while shifting from his previous house in Thane city, he found a bag lying unattended in the mezzanine for years, possibly left by the earlier house occupants.

When he opened the bag, he found some old property papers and a copy of the magistrate's order.

The order was pertaining to the case titled 'Crown Vs Anjelo Alwares and 3 others', charged under sections 379/109 of the Indian Penal Code for the theft of "185 green mangoes".

The judgement, by magistrate Fernandes, recounted the prosecution's case alleging the accused were caught red-handed while plucking mangoes from a field belonging to Bostiav Ellis Andraden.

Witnesses testified to seeing the accused selling the stolen mangoes to a local dealer, prompting Andraden to reclaim his property (mangoes) and seek legal action.

The defence argued claiming innocence, but the magistrate convicted the accused of theft.

"Considering the whole evidence, I am satisfied that accused are guilty of the offence of theft. But they are all young men and I have no wish to ruin their life by sentencing them, and they have moreover no previous conviction. Accordingly I convict them under section 379/109 and release them after due admonition," the magistrate said in the order. Mahimkar said he now plans to preserve the document.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Menstruation Festival To Be Celebrated In 11 Countries From May 21
  2. Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Clash Of The Chieftains
  3. In The Name Of Ram: How Communal Polarisation Affects Jharkhand Lok Sabha Election
  4. Election-Eve Attacks In South Kashmir, Political Parties Raise Questions About Government's Militant-Free Claims
  5. Hindutva, Congress' Legacy, Or '5 kg Anaaj' - What Will Prevail In Raebareli And Amethi?
Entertainment News
  1. Sumona Chakravarti On Absence From ‘The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show’: Don’t Have An Answer To It
  2. 'Traveller’ Manisha Koirala, Who's ‘Always On The Move’, Lounges Around In An Airport
  3. For Manoj Bajpayee, The Characters He Plays Are More Important Than Bank Account
  4. Janhvi Kapoor Opens Up On Feeling 'Sexualized' By The Media When She Was 12-13 Years Old
  5. Kamal Haasan Praises MS Dhoni For His Rise From Humble Beginnings, Admires How He Handles Pressure
Sports News
  1. RCB vs CSK, IPL 2024: From Setback To Redemption, Yash Dayal's Comeback Year After Rinku's Onslaught
  2. SRH Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad Eye Second Spot Against Sam Curran-Less Punjab Kings
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty Win Men's Doubles Title At Thailand Open
  4. Bangladesh Tour Of USA 2024 T20 Series Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About Five-Match Tour - Guide
  5. Thailand Open 2024: Indian Duo Satwik-Chirag Defeat Chinese Pair Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi To Clinch Title
World News
  1. Ukraine And Russia Exchange Drone Attacks While Russia Continues Its Push In The East
  2. Gunfire Rings Out In Congo's Capital As Men In Military Uniform Clash With Politician's Guards
  3. WATCH | Blue Meteors Shoot Across The Sky In Spain And Portugal, Video Goes Viral
  4. Saudi Arabia's 88-Year-Old King Salman, Suffering From Fever And Joint Pain, Undergoes Medical Exams
  5. US National Security Adviser, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince, Meet To Discuss 'Semi-Final' Security Deal
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup