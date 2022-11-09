Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022
Active Covid Cases In The Country Dip To 13,559

On Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry data updated that India logged 811 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,46,62,952, while the active cases declined to 13,559

Updated: 09 Nov 2022 10:25 am

India logged 811 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,46,62,952, while the active cases declined to 13,559, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,30,511 with two fatalities being reported from Maharashtra, the data updated at 8 am stated.  

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.78 per cent, according to the ministry website.

A decrease of 462 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,18,882 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. 

According to the ministry's website, 219.75 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. 

India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.  

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crores on May 4 and three crores on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

