Sunday, Sep 25, 2022
Home National

Active Covid-19 Cases Decline To 43,994

The active cases comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate increased to 98.72 per cent, the ministry said.

Coronavirus (Representative image)

Updated: 25 Sep 2022 10:05 am

With 4,777 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 4,45,68,114, while the active cases declined to 43,994, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 5,28,510 with 23 fatalities which includes 11 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated. 

The active cases comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate increased to 98.72 per cent, the ministry said.  A decline of 442 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. 

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.  

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year. 

(With PTI Inputs)

