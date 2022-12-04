Abhishek Banerjee Will Not Be Able To Save The Fall Of TMC Government: Sukanta Majumdar

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar Sunday said neither Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee nor any other top party leader can save the "fall of the corruption-tainted" TMC government in the state.

Majumdar, who was talking to reporters after inaugurating the party office in Alipurduar, north Bengal, said people will soon demand audit from TMC leaders about the use of the central funds for different projects.

"Abhishek Banerjee is now visiting people's houses as he can see the writing on the wall. Poor people, deprived of government welfare projects by the TMC panchayat members, have turned their faces away from this scam-tainted corrupt government. Many leaders are already in jail on charges of corruption. Neither Abhishek nor anyone else will be able to ward off the fall of the TMC government," Majumdar said.

The Balurghat BJP MP was referring to Banerjee's visit to the houses of villagers at Marisda in Purba Medinipur district before a rally on Saturday. "Abhishek Banerjee cannot stop the impending storm which will blow away the ruling party.

See what happens in coming days, see what happens this month," he said when asked to comment on his party colleague and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari's comments that "the Mamata Banerjee government will not last long after December."

Asked about the visit of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Majumdar said "her request will not be heeded by the Centre. The central leadership knows how central funds are being misutilised by the TMC-run government. We, the state BJP leadership, want the state gets its dues but the money should not be misutilised."

The BJP MP said to another question "Abhishek Banerjee is a small fry who will never succeed in causing a split within BJP. He had merely managed to lure a few of our legislators and an MP. Previously stalwarts at the national level had failed miserably in such an effort. Abhishek is nobody in comparison." He said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is "deliberately delaying the panchayat polls till February, as she believes her party is not ready to face the rural electorate."

(With PTI Inputs)