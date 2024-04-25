AAP Major Beneficiary Of Proceeds Of Crime Generated In Excise Scam: ED Tells SC

"Taking advantage of the fact that he was also the CM of Delhi, he used the said post to facilitate the offence of money laundering punishable under section 4 of PMLA by the 'company' i.e. AAP and therefore, without prejudice to his role and liability for the direct commission of the said offence, he is also vicariously liable for the offence committed by the AAP, being the national convenor of the said party and because of his role and active involvement in the day to day affairs and the conduct for the business of AAP," it said.