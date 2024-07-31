National

AAP Govt To Bring In New Law For Delhi Coaching Centres After Death Of 3 UPSC Aspirants

Delhi Government has stated that it will work towards bringing a new law to regulate coaching centres in the capital. This development comes after the death of three UPSC aspirants in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar.

Atishi addresses media
AAP Govt To Bring In New Law For Delhi Coaching Centres After Death Of 3 UPSC Aspirants | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The AAP-led Delhi Government has stated that it will work towards bringing a new law to regulate coaching centres in the capital. This development comes after the death of three UPSC aspirants in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar.

AAP Minister Atishi has stated that the NCT government will "not wait for the Centre to act" and will take matter into its own hands.

Rau's IAS Study Circle building where 3 UPSC aspirants died due to flooding at basement | - PTI
Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: Bail Plea Order Reserved For Today, Hunger Strike Begins, MCD Seals Basements

BY Jheelum Basu

"There was an immediate action. The JE (Junior Engineer), who was responsible for ensuring drain maintenance, no encroachment, no illegal activity, has been terminated from the MCD. The AE (Assistant Engineer) has been suspended, he was responsible as a field officer to ensure proper functioning of drain. He was responsible for ensuring proper adherence to rules and regulations laid out in the building completion certificate. Action has been taken against these two officers. I want to assure the people of the country and Delhi that we will take action against any officer irrespective of rank who is found guilty in the inquiry. Magisterial inquiry report will come in 6 days, there will be a strict action," the AAP minister said during a press conference on Wednesday.

Delhi Minister Atishi also added that the basements of around 30 coaching centres have been sealed and around 200 illegal institutions and libraries are under the scanner of the Delhi government.

Before the new law is passed and implemented across the national capital, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi stated that the demands of students will be met and representatives from the government will hold a meeting with the students first and then pass a regulation in the Delhi Assembly.

On Saturday, the basement of an IAS coaching centre on Old Rajinder Nagar flooded after rains in the area. The flooding increased after an SUV drove past the road, causing the water to swell and breach the gates of Rau's IAS Study Centre.

Due to the gush of the water, three students and UPSC aspirants drowned in the basement. As per officials, the water levels reached around seven to twelve feet high.

In the latest development, all five accused - four co-owners and the driver of the SUV car have been sent to judicial custody till August 12.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: India Complete Sri Lanka Whitewash Following Thrilling Super Over Win - Data Debrief
  2. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: India Beat Sri Lanka In Super Over To Clean Sweep Series
  3. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I Highlights: Suryakumar Yadav Leads India To Beat Sri Lanka In Super Over
  4. IPL Governing Council Meeting: Increase In Team Purse, Number Of Retentions Among Hot Topics
  5. India Vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs SL One-Day International Series On TV And Online
Football News
  1. Football Transfer: Southampton Confirm Ben Brereton Diaz Arrival From Villarreal
  2. Everton: Toffees Complete The Signing Of Jake O'Brien From Lyon
  3. Football At Paris Olympics: France Set Up Tasty Quarter-Final Clash With Argentina Following New Zealand Win
  4. MLS Transfers: Alexey Miranchuk Swaps Serie A Side Atalanta For Atlanta
  5. Jack Grealish Motivated By Euro 2024 Heartbreak
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Iga Swiatek Eases To Women's Singles Quarter-Finals
  2. Men's Doubles, Paris Olympics: Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal Survive Scare To Reach Quarter-Finals - Data Debrief
  3. Angelique Kerber Equals Olympic Record As Last Dance Continues In Paris
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Andy Murray, Dan Evans Produce Another Great Escape To Advance To Quarter-Finals - Data Debrief
  5. Tennis At Paris Olympics 2024: Coco Gauff Spats With Umpire As Singles Hopes End In Tears
Hockey News
  1. India Hockey At Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Singh And Co Qualify For Quarter-Finals - All You Need To Know
  2. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey Highlights, Paris Olympics: India Remain Unbeaten as Harmanpreet's Two Goals And Solid Defence Overpower Ireland
  3. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: Harmanpreet's Goals Lead India To Victory - Match Report
  4. India Vs Ireland Live Streaming, Hockey Paris Olympics 2024: When And Where To Watch IND Vs IRE Pool B Match
  5. India 1-1 Argentina Highlights Hockey Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Gives India Relief And A Point

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Wayanad Landslides LIVE: 148 Dead, Rescue Ops Continue; Kerala Observes 2-Day State Mourning
  2. Wayanad Landslides: Death Toll At 148; Kerala Declares 2-Day State Mourning
  3. AAP Govt To Bring In New Law For Delhi Coaching Centres After Death Of 3 UPSC Aspirants
  4. Wayanad Tragedy: Rescuers Face Horror As Dead Bodies In Sitting, Lying Positions Found Inside Homes
  5. To Separate Art From The Artist
Entertainment News
  1. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 5: Marvel's Superhero Film Inches Closer To Rs 80 Crore Mark In India
  2. 'TMKOC's Gurucharan Singh And Jennifer Mistry Reunite; Fans Say 'There Will Never Be A Couple Like Roshan & Roshan'
  3. Is There A Connection Between Doctor Doom And Iron Man? | Know About Robert Downey Jr.'s Comeback In Marvel Universe
  4. Emraan Hashmi Reacts To Rajkummar Rao's Plastic Surgery Rumours: You Want To Mould Yourself To That Because...
  5. Taapsee Pannu Addresses Her Rift With Paparazzi: Appeasing Them Won't Get Me Movies
US News
  1. US Presidential Debate 2.0: Donald Trump To 'Probably' Debate Kamala Harris On Sept 10
  2. Northern Lights Expected To Be Visible Across Northern US This Week
  3. Is the Viral 'Light Yagami' Photo Of Japan Coach Writing In His Notebook Real? | Here's The Truth Behind The Death Note Meme
  4. Krispy Kreme Olympics Deal: Get Special ‘Go USA Doughnuts’ On July 31
  5. 6 Essential Tips For Solo Travellers
World News
  1. Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh Assassinated In Tehran | Details Inside
  2. Beirut Airstrike: Israel Claims Death Of Hezbollah Commander Allegedly Behind Golan Heights Attack
  3. Police Clash With A Violent Crowd Gathered Near The Site Of UK Stabbing Attack That Killed 3 Girls
  4. Israel Strikes Lebanon: IDF Confirms 'Targeted' Strike In Beirut; 2 Feared Dead
  5. Microsoft Global Outage Again; Company Says Aware Of Issues, Apologises To Users
Latest Stories
  1. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: Bail Plea Order Reserved For Today, Hunger Strike Begins, MCD Seals Basements
  2. Paris Olympics Day 4: Who All Won Yesterday? Check Results For Every Medal Event Of July 30 And Updated Medal Tally
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, July 31, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. Beirut Airstrike: Israel Claims Death Of Hezbollah Commander Allegedly Behind Golan Heights Attack
  5. Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh Assassinated In Tehran | Details Inside
  6. Wayanad Landslides: Death Toll At 148; Kerala Declares 2-Day State Mourning
  7. 'TMKOC's Gurucharan Singh And Jennifer Mistry Reunite; Fans Say 'There Will Never Be A Couple Like Roshan & Roshan'
  8. Wayanad Landslides LIVE: 148 Dead, Rescue Ops Continue; Kerala Observes 2-Day State Mourning