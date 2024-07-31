AAP Govt To Bring In New Law For Delhi Coaching Centres After Death Of 3 UPSC Aspirants

The AAP-led Delhi Government has stated that it will work towards bringing a new law to regulate coaching centres in the capital. This development comes after the death of three UPSC aspirants in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar.
AAP Minister Atishi has stated that the NCT government will "not wait for the Centre to act" and will take matter into its own hands.
"There was an immediate action. The JE (Junior Engineer), who was responsible for ensuring drain maintenance, no encroachment, no illegal activity, has been terminated from the MCD. The AE (Assistant Engineer) has been suspended, he was responsible as a field officer to ensure proper functioning of drain. He was responsible for ensuring proper adherence to rules and regulations laid out in the building completion certificate. Action has been taken against these two officers. I want to assure the people of the country and Delhi that we will take action against any officer irrespective of rank who is found guilty in the inquiry. Magisterial inquiry report will come in 6 days, there will be a strict action," the AAP minister said during a press conference on Wednesday.
Delhi Minister Atishi also added that the basements of around 30 coaching centres have been sealed and around 200 illegal institutions and libraries are under the scanner of the Delhi government.
Before the new law is passed and implemented across the national capital, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi stated that the demands of students will be met and representatives from the government will hold a meeting with the students first and then pass a regulation in the Delhi Assembly.
On Saturday, the basement of an IAS coaching centre on Old Rajinder Nagar flooded after rains in the area. The flooding increased after an SUV drove past the road, causing the water to swell and breach the gates of Rau's IAS Study Centre.
Due to the gush of the water, three students and UPSC aspirants drowned in the basement. As per officials, the water levels reached around seven to twelve feet high.
In the latest development, all five accused - four co-owners and the driver of the SUV car have been sent to judicial custody till August 12.