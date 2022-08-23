Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022
AAP Government Ignored Violations Of Excise Policy, Recommendations Of Expert Committee: BJP

The BJP in Delhi has said that the AAP government had ignored the violation of the excise policy and the recommendations of an expert committee.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Aug 2022 1:24 pm

The BJP on Tuesday stepped up its attack on the AAP, claiming its government in Delhi ignored the violations of the excise policy and recommendations of an expert committee.

According to the Delhi Excise Policy, producers, retailers, and distributors of liquor cannot be the same. Also, there cannot be common directors or shareholders, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said.

On October 25, 2021, the Delhi excise department had brought some cases of common producers, retailers, and distributors to the notice of the government, but it did not act on it, he claimed.

 BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma said an expert committee had suggested against promotions to push liquor sales but the Delhi government started giving a carton free on every carton sold. The committee had suggested following the Karnataka model wherein the government is responsible for wholesale business. The panel said no individual can be given more than one license.

It had also recommended against opening liquor vends in non-conforming areas like villages and colonies without commercial markets. But the government ignored all these suggestions, he alleged. 

National AAP Government Delhi Excise Policy Sudhanshu Trivedi BJP
