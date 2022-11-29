Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

AAP Appoints 62 Office-Bearers In Gujarat

Gujarat Assembly elections are scheduled for December 1 and 5 in two phases, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) appointing 62 office-bearers.

Aam Admi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal
Aam Admi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Nov 2022 10:36 pm

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday appointed 62 office-bearers at various levels in Gujarat where Assembly elections are scheduled in two phases on December 1 and 5.

The AAP named former Patidar quota leader Reshma Patel, who recently quit NCP, as its Gujarat spokesperson.

Other office-bearers are Pravin Ram, who will be the vice president of the party in the state, Rajiben, who will be joint secretary, Brij Solanki who has been named as the youth wing president, and Javed Kadari as vice president of the minority wing of AAP, a release said.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party also appointed Sangathan (organisation) and sah-Sangathan mantris for the Assembly seats of Pardi, Umbergaon, Dangs, Vansda, Dharampur, and Dangs in south Gujarat, vice presidents for the districts of Gir Somnath and Dangs, and joint secretaries for Valsad, Navsari and Jamnagar.

Tags

National AAP Government AAP Leaders Arvind Kejriwal Bhagwant Mann Public Meetings Gujarat NCP
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'The Kashmir Files' Vulgar, Propaganda Movie: IFFI Jury Head At Closing Ceremony

'The Kashmir Files' Vulgar, Propaganda Movie: IFFI Jury Head At Closing Ceremony

FIFA WC: How To Watch POR Vs URU Live

FIFA WC: How To Watch POR Vs URU Live