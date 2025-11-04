Supreme Court Seeks Comprehensive Response From Centre On Pleas Challenging Online Gaming Law

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Centre to file a detailed reply to petitions challenging the recently enacted online gaming law.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Centre to file a detailed reply to petitions challenging the recently enacted online gaming law, which prohibits “online money games” and restricts related banking services and advertising.
A bench comprising Justices J. B. Pardiwala and K. V. Viswanathan was informed that the Centre had already submitted a response concerning interim relief sought in the petitions.
“We want the Additional Solicitor General appearing for the Union to file a comprehensive reply to the main petition itself,” the bench stated. It further directed that copies of the response be shared with the petitioners’ lawyers in advance, allowing them to file a rejoinder at the earliest opportunity.
The matter has been scheduled for the next hearing on November 26.
The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025 is the first central law to ban real-money online gaming, including fantasy sports and e-sports played for stakes. The legislation has faced legal challenges in the Delhi, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh High Courts.
Senior advocate C. A. Sundaram, appearing for the petitioners, told the bench that the law had led to a complete shutdown of the online gaming business for over a month.
During the proceedings, one of the lawyers mentioned that a fresh writ petition had been filed in the matter but had not yet been listed for hearing.
“I am a chess player and it is my source of livelihood. I was also about to launch an app,” the lawyer explained.
“India is a strange country. You are a player. You want to play. It's your only source of income and therefore, you want to join the proceedings,” Justice Pardiwala observed.
The counsel added that the petitioner regularly participates in online tournaments organised by gaming companies, paying the requisite participation fees. The bench directed that his petition be tagged along with the pending cases.
The Supreme Court is currently hearing a batch of transferred petitions challenging the online gaming legislation.
The bench also noted that a separate petition, seeking government intervention to ban online gambling and betting platforms allegedly operating under the guise of social and e-sports games, would be heard on November 26.
On Monday, the top court had asked the Centre to respond to a plea filed by the Centre for Accountability and Systemic Change (CASC) and Shourya Tiwari.
The petitioners contend that the Act imposes a blanket ban even on judicially recognized skill-based games, which they argue violates Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution that guarantees the right to practice any profession or carry on lawful trade
With PTI inputs