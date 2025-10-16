Supreme Court To Hear PIL Seeking Nationwide Ban On Online Gambling Disguised As E-Sports, Social Games

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
The petition names six respondents, including four Union ministries and two leading app store operators, Apple Inc. and Google India Pvt. Ltd. Photo: File photo
  • The Supreme Court will hear a PIL filed by the Centre for Accountability and Systemic Change (CASC) seeking a nationwide ban on online gambling platforms disguised as e-sports and social games.

  • The petition highlights that over 650 million Indians participate in such games, generating an estimated Rs 1.8 lakh crore annually, causing social and economic harm, addiction, and mental health issues.

  • CASC has requested the Court to block unlawful gaming sites under IT law, direct RBI and payment platforms to stop transactions with unregistered apps, investigate tax evasion by offshore companies, and protect minors’ data.

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on October 17, 2025, filed by the Centre for Accountability and Systemic Change (CASC). The PIL seeks directions to the Union Government to prohibit online gambling and betting platforms that allegedly operate under the guise of social and e-sports games.

A bench comprising Chief Justice B.R. Gavai and Justice K. Vinod Chandran took note of the submissions made by advocate Virag Gupta, representing the CASC, and agreed to hear the matter. The petition names six respondents, including four Union ministries and two leading app store operators, Apple Inc. and Google India Pvt. Ltd.

The CASC, represented by former Uttar Pradesh DGP Vikram Singh and Shourya Tiwari, has urged the Court to direct the government to clamp down on the proliferation of betting and gambling applications, which they claim are inflicting widespread social and economic harm across the country. The plea states that more than 650 million people are playing such games, creating an annual business of over Rs 1.8 lakh crore for these platforms in India.

The petition also seeks a nationwide prohibition on online gambling and betting platforms operating as e-sports or social games. It requests blocking orders under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act against all unlawful betting sites and apps. Additionally, the plea seeks directions to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), and Unified Payments Interface (UPI) platforms to disallow any monetary transactions involving unregistered gaming applications.

The PIL further calls for tax recovery and investigation into offshore gaming companies through Interpol, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), estimated to owe over Rs 2 lakh crore in unpaid taxes. It also seeks directions for the protection of data of minors already collected by online gaming companies.

The CASC contends that the unchecked expansion of online gaming has created a "national crisis," affecting half of India's population and leading to financial ruin, mental health issues, and even suicides. The petition highlights concerns over endorsements by top cricketers and film stars of such unlawful games, leading to cyber frauds, addiction, and other adverse effects.

The Supreme Court's decision to hear the PIL marks a significant step in addressing the growing concerns surrounding online gambling and its impact on society.

